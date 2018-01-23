Paul Rudd Says ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Are “Very Much Partners” in the Film

Ant-Man and The Wasp is headed to the big screen later this year, and it sounds like it will present fans with a pretty strong dynamic in the process.

Paul Rudd, who will reprise his role as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the film, recently discussed the project during an interview with Variety. As he explained, Scott and Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) will definitely be on common ground within the film.

“We’re partners.” Rudd revealed. “We’re a team. In the comics, that was the same story. Ant-Man and Wasp are together. We just finished shooting, and so we’ll see what the final movie is, but we’re very much partners.”

Scott and Hope’s relationship was first introduced with 2015’s Ant-Man, which ended with the pair developing some sort of romantic connection. With Hope finally set to suit up as Wasp in the sequel – something that fans were unhappy about not seeing in Ant-Man – that sort of equal footing will certainly be welcomed.

“This is really her coming out party as a hero,” director Peyton Reed said said of Hope’s arc in the film. “Her power set is fantastic. She and Scott both shrink, but there the flying, and the fighting style of the Wasp is different from Ant-Man’s.”

A lot is still unknown about the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp, even as the film’s July 6th release date looms closer. With the film being described as Marvel’s first romantic comedy, it’s safe to say that Hope and Scott’s dynamic will be front and center.

In the process, the film will introduce quite a few new characters, including Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne/Wasp, Hannah John-Kamen as The Ghost, Laurence Fishburne as Goliath, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch.

Ant-Man and the Wasp lands in theaters on July 6th.