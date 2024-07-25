Deadpool & Wolverine’s Biggest Marvel Cameos

Deadpool & Wolverine is officially playing in theaters, which means Marvel fans finally know who popped up in the film after years of speculation. Some returning Marvel actors were previously confirmed such as Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Aaron Stanford as Pyro. Marvel Studios even revealed a couple of big names within a week of the movie’s release, including Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23. However, there were still plenty of surprises along the way. If you haven’t seen Deadpool & Wolverine and don’t want any spoilers, be warned, because this is a full list of the movie’s biggest cameos…

Just in case the curiosity got the better of you, but you’re not fully committed to being spoiled, we’ll kick things off with a small appearance that was already shown in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailers…

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Thor and Loki in Thor: The Dark World.

While you do spot Chris Hemsworth’s Thor on a video screen at the TVA in Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s just archival footage from Thor: The Dark World. Thor is crying and holding Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), who has taken the place of Loki (Tom Hiddleston). While this isn’t exactly a mind-blowing cameo, it’s still pretty cool to see Deadpool interacting with Thor in any capacity on the big screen. While not much came of the moment in the film, it felt like they were setting something up for the future, especially since Deadpool referenced Thor crying multiple times throughout the threequel. Could Deadpool and Thor team up in Avengers 5 (formally Avengers: The Kang Dynasty)?

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan.

Now that we’ve warmed you up with a non-spoiler appearance, it’s time to share the first big surprise of the film: Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). One of the movie’s first scenes sees Deadpool visiting Happy’s office looking for a spot on the Avengers team. The timestamp shows that the interaction happened shortly before Thanos’ snap, and there are lots of easter eggs in Happy’s office ranging from various Iron Man helmets to the early mock-up of Cap’s shield. You can even see the iconic photo of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland). However, Holland’s face is hidden, presumably because Marvel Studios only gets so many chances to use the character. During the scene, there’s also a joke about how Downey Jr. does not do cameos anymore, so don’t expect to see his name on this list.

Hulk

Hulk and Wolverine fight in The Incredible Hulk #181.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool travels the multiverse looking for a suitable Wolverine to help him save his universe, and he stumbles upon one version of the mutant fighting Hulk. Not only was Hulk briefly seen, but the moment is a special nod to The Incredible Hulk #181, the 1974 comic that featured the first appearance of Wolverine. Needless to say, this Wolverine couldn’t help Deadpool because he was a little busy getting his butt whooped.

Henry Cavill as Wolverine

Henry Cavill as Superman

Yes, you read that correctly. Henry Cavill AKA Superman has finally made his Marvel debut. There have been many fan casts for the next Wolverine in recent years, and Cavil’s name has been one that often pops up online alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Edgerton. During Deadpool’s quest to find a Wolverine, he encounters a Variant played by Cavill. However, don’t get your hopes up for more Cavill as Logan in the MCU. This was likely a one-off cameo to appease fan-casters, much like John Krasinski as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Chris Evans as Johnny Storm

Chris Evans as Johnny Storm

Cap is back… not! When Deadpool and Wolverine get sent to The Void, they encounter a character played by Evans, and Deadpool assumes it’s Cap. The Merc with the Mouth gears up for him to say his iconic “Avengers Assemble” line only for him to drop a “Flame On” instead. That’s right, Evans is back as Johnny Storm! The actor played the Human Torch in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). While fans have joked about Evans playing the character in the MCU, it was truly a surprise to see him rocking the blue bodysuit once again.

Sabretooth and Toad

Sabretooth, Magneto, and Toad in X-Men.

Magneto’s villainous sidekicks from X-Men (2000), Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) and Toad (Ray Park) are both back, and this time they’re serving Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) in The Void. While the duo were previously confirmed to be in the film, it was still pretty cool to see them back in action after nearly 25 years. Unfortunately, Ian McKellen’s Magneto was not featured in the movie. In fact, it’s revealed that Cassandra Nova killed at least one version of the character.

Lady Deathstrike and Azazel

Lady Deathstrike in X2 and Azazel in X-Men: First Class.

More X-Men villains were seen working for Cassandra Nova in The Void, including X2‘s Lady Deathstirke (Kelly Hu) and X-Men: First Class‘ Azazel (Jason Flemyng). Once again, these roles were previously confirmed in a trailer, but it was still incredibly fun to see them return to the big screen. Both villains pack a powerful punch, and they don’t hold back in the new movie.

Juggernaut

Juggernaut in Deadpool 2.

This marks the third live-action appearance by Juggernaut, and also the third actor to step into the role, which is joked about in the film. Vinnie Jones played the part in X-Men: The Last Stand, and recently revealed he turned down the chance to cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. In Deadpool 2, Reynolds voiced Juggernaut but the character was credited as “Himself.” In Deadpool & Wolverine, the character is played by a new actor, but he still serves an important function. It’s revealed that Deadpool and Wolverine need to steal his helmet if they hope to successfully face off with Cassandra Nova.

Aaron Stanford as Pyro

Aaron Stanford as Pyro in Deadpool & Wolverine.

It was revealed earlier this year that Aaron Stanford would be reprising his role as Pyro from X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand. The character had a pretty big role this time around, serving as the right-hand man to Cassandra Nova. Recently, Stanford talked about how happy he was to finally don a suit after all these years.

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Wunmi Mosaku in Loki.

Wunmi Mosakus’s Hunter B-15 was a huge part of Loki, so it was nice to see her included in Deadpool & Wolverine‘s TVA storyline. Unfortunately, Marvel Studios revealed her cameo in a TV spot over the weekend, so her appearance wasn’t a surprise to everyone. Even still, it was fun to watch her get her flirt on with Deadpool staple, Peter (Rob Delaney).

Jennifer Garner as Elektra

Jennifer Garner as Elektra

Marvel fans were stunned when Jennifer Garner’s return to the role of Elektra was announced last year. Garner first played the part in Daredevil (2003) before reprising it in a standalone film, Elektra (2005). While her solo project wasn’t exactly well-received (it has an 11% critics score and 29% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), people still love Garner in the role. It was undeniably exciting to see her suit up again. The character’s intro in The Void also features a hilarious joke about her real-life divorce from Ben Affleck, who played Daredevil. While you shouldn’t expect to see Affleck in Deadpool & Wolverine, there are still some major surprises to come…

Wesley Snipes as Blade

Wesley Snipes as Blade

As the MCU’s Blade continues to hit roadblocks, the last thing fans expected was to see Wesley Snipes return to the role in Deadpool & Wolverine. Not only does he joke that there’s only one Blade (we’re still pulling for you, Mahershala Ali), but he also repeats an iconic line from his first film. There’s also a great joke about how Snipes and Reynolds notoriously did not get along on the set of Blade: Trinity. We look forward to finding out how this reunion unfolded behind the scenes.

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the film was Channing Tatum showing up as Gambit. Pretty much every hardcore Marvel fan knows the Magic Mike alum was set to play Remy LeBeau, but the project fell apart when Disney bought Fox. Tatum has opened up about his disappointment in how things unfolded, so it was nice to see the actor finally get his shot. There were lots of meta jokes about his role, but the actor also got the chance to unleash some epic action. Previously, Gambit was seen in live-action when Taylor Kitsch played him in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was also the first time Jackman and Reynolds shared the screen as their characters.

Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23

Dafne Keen as X-23 in Logan.

Dafne Keen was recently seen playing Jecki Lon in Star Wars: The Acolyte and she spent her press tour swearing up and down that she wasn’t in Deadpool & Wolverine. Turns out, the Logan alum took a page from Andrew Garfield’s book of lies. For some reason, Marvel Studios opted to reveal her role in the film only one week before the movie’s release, which was a big disappointment considering her entrance in the film feels like it was meant to be a surprise. Either way, it was heartwarming to see Keen reunite with Jackman, and the film managed to do so without tarnishing Logan‘s legacy.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters tonight!