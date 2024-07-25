Does Deadpool & Wolverine Have a Post-Credit Scene?

After years of waiting, the third Deadpool movie is finally here and it features the long-awaited (proper) team-up between Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Deadpool & Wolverine is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a “Certified Fresh” critics score of 81%, and ComicBook’s Jenna Anderson gave the threequel a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a “maniacal, meaningful masterpiece.” If you’re heading to the theater to see the latest Marvel project, you’re probably wondering if you should stick around for the end credits. Well, this is Deadpool’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, so the answer is unsurprisingly, “Yes.” Deadpool & Wolverine does have a post-credits scene in addition to a lovely surprise during the credits.

When Deadpool & Wolverine comes to an end, the credits feature a very sentimental look at some of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel films. Of course, the franchise started with X-Men in 2000, which marked the first appearance by Jackman as Wolverine. Over the years, there have been many X-Men movies in addition to other Marvel features, and they were all represented…

Why Does Deadpool & Wolverine Pay Tribute to the Fox Universe?

Disney bought Fox back in 2019, which mostly put an end to the Fox Universe. Deadpool & Wolverine pays tribute to all of the Fox films in some very surprising ways, and while some of Fox’s Marvel movies were notorious flops, the end credits of Deadpool & Wolverine don’t shy away from any projects. No matter how you feel about some of the showcased movies, you can’t help but get a little emotional as the tribute plays on.

The end credits include behind-the-scenes footage from everything ranging from X-Men to Elektra to Fantastic Four (2005). The younger and older casts of the X-Men films are represented, and even the Fantastic Four film from 2015 got some love. These credits feel like a goodbye, but there’s still a chance some of the characters from this world could appear in future MCU projects.

While the credits are surprisingly soft for a Deadpool movie, the post-credit scene takes you right back to that rude and crude humor fans know and love. Here’s what happens in the final moment of the film…

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Post-Credits Scene Explained

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine… One of the biggest surprises of the movie was the appearance of Chris Evans as Johnny Storm. The actor played the Human Torch in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) before he went on to star as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the MCU. When Evans first appears onscreen, fans are meant to assume he’s playing Cap, but then the big reveal comes when he shouts Johnny’s signature line, “Flame on!”

Deadpool and Wolverine encounter Johnny in The Void, and the trio is captured and brought to Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Deadpool tells Cassandra that Johnny said a lot of nasty things about her, which prompts her to brutally murder the Fantastic Four member. Throughout the film, Wolverine blames Deadpool for Johnny’s death. However, the end credits hilariously show that Deadpool was in the right.

In the final scene, Deadpool returns to the TVA so he can rewatch his encounter with Johnny, which features the character saying every nasty thing about Cassandra that Deadpool had said previously. Johnny even ends the speech with, “You can quote me on that.”

This scene may not be a tease for the future of the MCU, but it definitely felt like the proper way to end a Deadpool movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.