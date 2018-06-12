‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Fans Clap Back at Sexist Tweet About Film’s Poster

Ant-Man and the Wasp is still weeks away from landing in theaters, but it looks like one element of the film has already earned quite a bit of attention.

Earlier this month, a new international poster for the Marvel Studios sequel was released, which shows Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) standing together. While most adored the new poster, and its subtle play on the “Hawkeye Initiative”, some responded a bit negatively, including Twitter user @michaelpshipley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is the future the liberals are planning for you.” Shipley tweeted. “Women are men and men are women. #AntManAndTheWasp”

Shipley’s criticism has been met with a pretty passionate response online, mainly from those who were confused by the point he was trying to make. Fans, comic creators, and even Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed have taken time to come up with comebacks to the tweet, which many see as a misguided and misogynistic interpretation of the poster. Here’s a round-up of just a few of those responses.

@yesitshanna

Omgggg someone SAVE us, a woman is making direct eye contact from a superhero movie poster, WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN https://t.co/meKWyC877u — Hanna Alkaf (@yesitshanna) June 6, 2018

@actionhankbeard

Wasp was a founding member of the Avengers. Even before Cap joined the team. She also came up with the name. That was the 1960s. It’s now 2018 and you’re mad that Wasp is featured in a movie that bares her name. Go play somewhere. https://t.co/tfCLzjWPsd — Nuri (@actionhankbeard) June 6, 2018

@jonrog1

Whatever this future is that has Paul Rudd staring intently at me, I’m good. https://t.co/ouCnJ0UjzG — John Rogers (@jonrog1) June 9, 2018

@PrariePhlox

If Wasp’s shiny, bubbly spandex buttocks isnt stretching distractingly in the corner of the poster how can we tell who is a man and who is a woman?! Its so confusing when the woman isnt in bikinimail. How can we keep it straight??!! The horror! The terror! The misandry! https://t.co/pbANgLHKZH — PrairiePhlox (@PrairiePhlox) June 6, 2018

@fangirlsmash

Never ever in the history of superheroes or in the real world has a woman faced the camera with a man behind her, HEAVENS TO BETSY.



Hope has been training for this her entire life. Piss off, manbaby. https://t.co/spIOjO8u6K — Beta Ray Jill, Nazibreaker (@fangirlsmash) June 9, 2018

@OhNoSheTwitnt

This is the future that liberals want. Men are ants and women are wasps. Soon these insects will be our overlords forcing us to work in their hills and hives until we die. https://t.co/j5mtn8rLr8 — OhNoSheTwitnt ? (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 6, 2018

@GailSimone

And both are super-hot. https://t.co/hibcJbv5R7 — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) June 8, 2018

@strangequakes

Evangeline Lilly putting fear into the hearts of whiny manbabies is what I live for in life https://t.co/tubNygdhdr — Riya ? (@strangequakes) June 5, 2018

@GeoffThorne

yes, that’s right. liberals plan for a future in which hyper-attractive, hyper-intelligent, martially dangerous women roam the world in high tech battle armor saving the day and falling in love with dorky but nice altruists. that is our ENTIRE plan. Guilty. https://t.co/l2DxxOx6OR — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) June 10, 2018

@MrPeytonReed