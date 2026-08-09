The Fantastic Four’s Anniversary Issue Reminds Us Why Marvel’s First Family Still Matters

The Fantastic Four are Marvel’s First Family. Marvel had heroes before them, but the Four are the super team that put Marvel on the map. They were more than superheroes from the onset, being a group of individuals who truly cared for each other, with their stories split between typical heroic adventures and emotionally based soap operas. The Four were just as much a family drama that tackled interpersonal relationships as they were a superhero team, and that new approach set the comic book world on fire. Their success was meteoric, and for years, every new Marvel character was based on this style of story.

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The Fantastic Four ushered in a new era for Marvel, carving out the niche that their comics made their own across decades. Now, the company celebrates sixty-five years of their most important team with an oversized anniversary issue. Fantastic Four (2025) #15 is a story that tackles nearly everything great about the FF, and shows audiences exactly why they’ve managed to be as successful as they have been these past six and a half decades. The Fantastic Four are so much more than a team. They’re inspirations and the pinnacle of Marvel’s superheroes.

Role Models that Show Us Everything Is Possible

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The first story in this celebration issue focused on Clarina Canady, a young scullery maid from the 1700s. Her entire life was changed when an apparition of the Fantastic Four appeared before her, thrown through time by Nicholas Scratch. They were set to disappear through the timestream, and they asked Clarina to build the device they needed that could provide them the energy to break out of this trap. However, the team could only appear for a scant few minutes every twenty years, leaving Clarina to study, learn, and invent all on her own. In the end, eighty years after their first encounter, she saved them, but what is important is how Clarina did it.

Clarina was born to a long line of maids, and saw no reason to ever imagine her situation could change. Yet, meeting the Fantastic Four opened her eyes to a world of new possibilities. She rose from her station as a maid to become a true scholar, a scientist, in a time when that was infinitely harder for a poor woman to do so. The Four never think of anything as impossible, only seeing the paths they need to take to figure out how to reach their desired conclusion. That certainty was transformative.

The Fantastic Four are heroes who inspire us to understand the world around us and be better to protect it, and Clarina is the perfect example of the impact they have on characters and fans alike. Their endless optimism pushes us to learn, which they genuinely believe is the highest calling one could have. It’s beautiful in its simple, imaginative path. They are inspirations in a way that few heroes could be, and this special issue’s adventure encapsulates that perfectly.

A Wonderful Trip Down a Fantastic Memory Lane

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The second of these three stories focused on the Fantastic Four returning to the present, but in doing so, getting to see their history unfold before them. They all watched their greatest and lowest moments, and everything else in between, and their reactions encapsulated what every character stands for. Sue saw the infinite love they had for each other that helped them triumph over everything. Reed observed the intricate, cascading impact every good action had, building towards a beautiful future built by everyone’s hands. Ben internalized how every innocent life they helped expanded their hope and care onward. Johnny understood that every time they were at their lowest point, they still had their family watching over them.

Each member of the Fantastic Four saw their biggest battles and grandest plans, but what they focused on was the human, emotional strings that connected them. At the end of the day, this is what the Fantastic Four is all about. They’re heroes, scientists, and explorers who have charted every corner of time and space, but what drives them in their hearts is the people they love. The Fantastic Four have endured so long because they’re a family first and foremost. Before and after everything else, they will always be a group of people who care about each other. No matter what, that won’t change, and they will always have each other’s backs. And that’s beautiful.

Fantastic Four #15 is on sale now!

The Fantastic Four are a team of multitudes, with a storied history that has become essential to every part of the Marvel Universe. What’s your favorite Fantastic story?