New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Explores the Quantum Realm

Ant-Man and the Wasp might be currently debuting in theaters, but that isn't stopping Marvel Studios from debuting a new TV spot for the film!

The promo, which you can check out above, puts an added focus on the Quantum Realm, the smaller-than-small layer of reality that Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) fell into decades before. As the footage shows, things will get even more trippy and colorful than ever, something that was a fun challenge for the film’s crew.

“When we started talking about the quantum realm, it’s problematic in terms of the fact that it’s essentially infinite,” director Peyton Reed told ComicBook.com at a visit to the film’s set. “It can be whatever you want it to be and so we needed to decide sort of what the Quantum Realm wants to be for our story and then what it is in, in sort of the larger sense of things. I knew one thing about it; there had to be a device with which they enter the Quantum Realm. In the first movie, Scott goes down, he adjusts the regulator and, and goes down just freefall. Here it needed to be bigger.

“It needed to be something that was not a game time decision and not accidental, but something very, very constructed and, and uh, and purposeful and one of the things that I went back and looked at as inspiration was Erwin Allen’s The Time Tunnel.” Reed continued. “I was really little when that, I’m sure I saw it reruns and my older brother saw it, but there was a design for that thing which was literally a tunnel and I liked the idea of, amidst all this stuff, that there was a physical thing that you could look at.”

And as the promo shows to a small extent, being in the Quantum Realm will have some pretty surprising effects on Janet.

“We will definitely get into all those questions,” producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com. “That’s part of the questions that our heroes is like, you know, it’s such a — the mission sort of speak is kind of this wing and a prayer, this mission of faith, you know, that they’re hoping she’s down there kind of thing as they go on it and they have those same questions. You know, what has life been like for her?”

And as it turns out, there’s a chance that the Quantum Realm could end up playing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s future, something that is teased within the first two Ant-Man films.

“There are things that you see back there that Peyton has put in there,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently teased. “Where and how they pay off in the near term and the long term remains to be seen.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now.