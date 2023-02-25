Ant-Man 3's Katy O'Brian Talks Jentorra and Cassie's Dynamic

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters, and it stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The threequel's star-studded cast also includes Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Jonathan Majors as Kang as well as some franchise newcomers. The movie features Kathryn Newton's debut as Cassie Lang, a character previously played by Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrmann. The film also includes Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, a Quantum Realm freedom fighter. Recently ComcicBook.com's Jenna Anderson had the chance to chat with O'Brian about her character, and the actor also opened up about Jentorra's relationship with Cassie.

"I think we're probably the closest in age already, so we got to hang out every now and then," O'Brian explained. "She was obviously super busy, and then with COVID and everything too, we were being extra cautious. But it was really fun because we're two very different personalities. She's a little more on the bubbly side, and I'm definitely a little more, I don't know, boring. But yeah, it was hard to get through certain takes because she's got those wide eyes, and a lot of Cassie is being just excited and overwhelmed by what's going on around her. So these wide eyes and her mouth is open half the time, so I would look over to her and just break so many times because I couldn't stop laughing at her expression. But yeah, it was a lot of fun. I think it added an interesting dynamic as opposed to it just being me and Paul, for instance."

What Does Katy O'Brian Think About Joining the MCU?

"It's an honor," O'Brian told ComicBook.com. "When I was growing up, I didn't see anybody that looked like me on screen, ever, so I didn't really think that there were opportunities out there for people like me. I think trying to be an actor was just the craziest thought that I could have. So hopefully, someone sees it, sees that it's possible, and if that's their dream, they can pursue it. Or if it inspires them in other ways, that's amazing too, so yeah, I'm happy to be amongst the crew."

She continued, "Well, a lot of people, once I was able to say I was in Ant-Man, I guess they just thought that I was going to deliver one or two lines or something. So I'm like, 'I was there for four months.' So I think what's been really funny is just people realizing that I had a lot more screen time than they assumed. The fan reactions, I try not to look at stuff. I feel like it's just better for your mental health. But my wife sends me a lot of highlights. And people have, I guess, been talking about my abs a lot, which is really funny."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.