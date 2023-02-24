Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Stars Want Quantum Realm Prequel or Spinoff

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters, and it's been met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film currently has a "rotten" critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 48%, but its audience score is a much better 84%. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "the MCU's wackiest work of pop art yet." This week, Anderson had the chance to chat with some of the film's newcomers, William Jackson Harper (Quaz) and Katy O'Brian (Jentorra), as well as returning star David Dastmalchian. Dastmalchian played Kurt in the first two Ant-Man films, but now he's voicing the new character, Veb. Quaz, Jentorra, and Veb all live in the Quantum Realm and the actors behind the characters recently told ComicBook.com that they would like to appear in prequels or spinoffs about the Marvel location.

"I mean, I guess it would be cool to see a backstory," Harper shared. "I'm curious what happens going forward. I mean, we know that Kang is the next sort of big bad in the Marvel Universe. And so I wonder what happens after this movie? Where does this story go? Because there is a lot of Kang left to deal with. So yeah, I don't know. I mean, maybe that, maybe some backstory. I'm curious what happens... I don't know. I don't want to talk too much about the end of the movie. I'm trying not to spoil anything. But I think maybe I am sort of interested in a backstory and the world that we're left with at the end of Quantumania, and what that looks like and what's his function in all of that."

"I want to know more about that spear that I use," O'Brian revealed. "I don't know, just getting to see a little bit more personality, how she interacts with her people. A lot of it, I love the fighting aspect of it. I'm a martial artist. It's a lot of fun for me. But I think being able to see the humanity in somebody is really, really important. So I think it adds layers to the character and it's good to see that someone can be strong and sensitive and loving and wholesome as well."

"There's so many things I want to explore with Veb," Dastmalchian added. "I really hope that audiences loved Veb enough that they would want to see more Veb because, now that we've seen what Veb is capable of when it comes to battle, and now that we know how broad the spectrum of emotion is for Veb, what a loyal fighter for good Veb is, I think there's a world in which Veb could be a really important part of a team that's maybe traveling either through the Quantumverse or going through any galaxy, because with the ooze and the ability to help translate, that's actually pretty critical and a great way to help a team."

He continued, "And I think Veb, when the cards are down, when everything is feeling all hope is lost, I think Veb is a little ray of light that believes in good. And that's why Veb knew that Scott was the hero that they were waiting for. That's why Veb felt so close to Scott and Cassie. And that's why Veb wanted to be their friends."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.