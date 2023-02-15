Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton Wants Cassie Lang to Team Up With Groot or Nebula

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton wants to team up with Groot or Nebula. Fandango talked with the cast of the MCU Phase 5 opening. In the discussion, the Cassie Lang actress wants to head into battle with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Despite fans not knowing which members of the beloved team will end up living or dying in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the appetite for a crossover is there. (As the recent Holiday Special proved, there's always room for a little bit of James Gunn's madcap sensibilities.) So, check out her pitch for that move right down below.

Newton began, "I'd love to meet Groot, wouldn't that be cool? Or Nebula? I think the two of them would connect."

What's The Future For Cassie?

Quantumania director Peyton Reed spoke to Nerdbunker about how Cassie's story has developed in the MCU. It's been a long road from Ant-Man to this point. Now, the trailers and first impressions have indicated we'll probably be seeing more of the younger Lang when it comes to the future of this franchise. However, a fight with Kang the Conqueror is waiting to ruin this origin story before it starts.

Reed explained, "But I think we've all grown and what we want to do with the movies and how we see the character, the family dynamics, to us, after the events of [Avengers: Infinity War] and Endgame, it really occurred to us, obviously, 'Well, Cassie's going to be 18 in this movie, that's great.' The whole theme is time and how much time he's missed and his main motivation is just, 'I want time with my daughter.' And now he's coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?"

If you're looking for answers on her possible Young Avengers tenure, then you're barking up the wrong tree. She appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week, and when the question came up, she handled the speculation masterfully. We're going to be waiting a while. Newton began, "I don't know, I mean, like, what? The thing that's cool was that making this movie was the best project of my life and even if I'm lucky enough to do another Marvel movie, nothing will ever top working with Paul Rudd every day. Ever. I don't know."

