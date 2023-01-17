Jonathan Majors Explains Who Kang Is When He Appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors explained who Kang is when the audience meets him in the MCU's upcoming blockbuster. To say there is anticipation around Kang the Conqueror would be putting it mildly. Fandango spoke to the entire cast about their journey into mystery and the villain's actor had plenty to say. There is an internal motivation for this bad guy to escape the Quantum Realm. For Majors, this is the driving factor behind all the conquering and those massive biceps. The star also singled out the isolation at play behind being trapped in the subatomic space. It's not unlike solitary confinement, but Kang is at the controls for everything that happens in his domain. Read what Majors had to say right here.

"Well, they come down to the Quantum Realm, the Quantum Realm is my current domain," Majors carefully said. "It's where I am. And as the title says, I've conquered it. So, he's a man isolated. Just there. Working it out."

"Here's the thing with villains, right?" the Kang actor expanded. "Or, with any character. But, particularly with villains. Yes, there is the manifestation of power. But, the internal power is really the drive. You know? And I think with Kang, something I found so interesting was that his pain and suffering and discomfort and frustration with society and the world is so great in him that [those qualities] have allowed him to make himself into the supervillain that you see.

Majors adds, "It is that internal friction that gives him that power. Now, how it manifests? Stay tuned! Yeah, his heartache is great and so massive that he does live up to that title of being the biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had."

What Can Audiences Expect From Kang?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is promising a lot of things for the MCU and one of them is that towering villain that will anchor the Multiverse Saga. Majors spoke to Empire Magazine for there feature on the event that will kick of Phase 5 of this franchise. In those comments, he pointed to that friction as well. There's a measure of an entity that our beloved Avengers are not prepared for in the slightest. Yes, they may have gotten their victory against Thanos, but something more troubling lies in wait.

"Kang adds tonal diversity, real conflict and real friction," Majors told fans. "You're being introduced to a new vibration in the MCU. There's conflict – not just mano-a-mano, not just hero and villain, but 'your way of life' and 'my way of life'. I'm coming for it. We're in battle here."

Do these comments make you more excited about Kang? Let us know in the comments down below!