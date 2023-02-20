Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton Says Paul Rudd Compared Her to Tom Holland in Keeping Secrets

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Kathyrn Newton is just getting her start in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and apparently she still has a lot to learn when it comes to Marvel media training. In a new interview for Ant-Man 3, Newton reveals that her onscreen dad Paul Rudd currently places her somewhere on the level of Spider-Man Trilogy star Tom Holland when it comes to knowing how to keep the secrets of the MCU actually secret.

While talking to Digital Spy, Kathryn Newton did admit that "I'm very gullible," describing how "friends will come up to me and be like 'Oh you told me so-and-so dies.' And I'm like 'Did I? Oh, well... No! Because that didn't happen in the movie!' But I"m not very good at keeping a secret. Paul Rudd said I'm a lot like Tom Holland."

If you don't get the reference, Tom Holland is one of the most infamous actors in the MCU roster when it comes to spoiling secrets. By the time of making his surprise debut in Captain America: Civil War and getting his own solo film (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Holland was so notorious for his loose lips that Marvel Studios wouldn't let him read the full script for Avengers: Infinity War!

"I don't know anything about the [Inifinity War], if I'm honest," Holland admitted in an interview, years ago. "I just know I'm in it. The funny thing is about that movie is I showed up and I was like, 'Can I read the script?' And they were like, 'No, you're terrible at keeping secrets.'"

For her own part, Kathryn Newton argues that she's not nearly as bad as 'Holland-level' Marvel spoilage: "I just don't think it's true. I don't really talk about anything like spoilers – it just comes out I guess. I don't even know what I'm talking about half the time and apparently, it's a spoiler."

Therein lies a curse that has plagued many MCU actors over the years. But to be fair, Kathryn Newton didn't drop the biggest spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – those honors went to the likes of Evangeline Lily (for first spoiling Corey Stoll's return), Bill Murray (for spoiling his cameo) and the entire production and merchandising departments (for SO MANY leaks).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters, IMAX and 3D.