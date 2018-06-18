Evangeline Lilly Reveals Similarities and Differences Between Ant-Man and the Wasp

Newly minted superhero partners Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) share both a lot of similarities and differences, Lilly told ComicBook.com from the set of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Asked how Hope van Dyne’s approach to being a superhero differs from that of ex-con and single father Scott Lang, Lilly said the partners are “two birds of a very, very different feather.”

“The question would be easier answered in how are they similar. They can both shrink,” Lilly told us with a laugh.

“I mean, of course, Scott is just incredibly, loveably easy-going and relaxed about things. Even when it seems like things are as dire as they can be, you have this sense that he’s kind of okay inside.”

Hope, daughter of accomplished scientist and former Ant-Man Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), is “generally not okay inside.”

“But,” Lilly added, “what I think is exciting about playing the Wasp is there is this incredible satisfaction in Hope, something that she has been waiting for her whole life, which is essentially an affirmation from her father, has come.”

Daughter of the MIA Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the original Wasp, Lilly said the superheroine feels the weight of the mantle now passed to her as she takes her first steps — or flight — towards super-heroics.

“And it came in the form of this mantle. It came in the form of this suit. So, now that she’s wearing it and she’s exercising those muscles that she has wanted to exercise all her life, she’s in a really different place emotionally [from Ant-Man] when we start the film,” Lilly told us.

“And hopefully you’ll be able to see that and feel that instantly. I mean to the extent that sometimes I get nervous as f— that the world will watch and go, ‘Is that even Hope van Dyne?’” she said with a laugh.

“I mean, come on. But I think that that’s wonderful to show that people do evolve and change and that something as profound as your relationship with your father can have an effect on, and a reverberation, in every aspect of your life.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6.