Perfect Animated ‘Avengers 4’ Ending Features Netflix Heroes, Fantastic Four, and X-Men

A fan has cut the perfect climax to Avengers 4 as far as any Marvel fan can dream it.

Using animated versions of the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and other big screen universes as some are owned by 21st Century Fox and operate separately), a YouTube video pits Thanos against every hero to the tune of the Avengers theme song. Thanos turns to see all of them: Iron Man, Spider-Man, War Machine, Hulk, Wong, Doctor Strange, Thor, Groot, Mantis, Star-Lord, Drax, Captain Marvel, Gamora, Shuri, Black Panther, M’Baky, Okoye, Ghost Rider, Johnny Storm, The Thing, Silver Surfer, Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Storm, Beast, Wolverine, Magneto, Jean Grey, Colossus, Deadpool, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Daredevil, the Punisher, Blade, Falcon, Quicksilver, the Vision, Scarlet Witch, Bucky Barnes, Black Widow, The Wasp, Captian America, and Ant-Man.

Check it out and imagine the all but impossible scenario in live-action in the tweet below.

This actually choked me up wow. I hope I live to see it. pic.twitter.com/mPFOx4icM0 — ｊａｖｉｅｒ (@MidtownThwip) August 31, 2018

“It was so gratifying that in a movie with this scope and scale and that wide of an audience, that we were able to end with a gut punch and yet the audience stayed with us and found value and kept coming back,” Avengers 4 co-director Anthony Russo told Deadline. “It’s a rare thing to find in commercial filmmaking and we know it had a lot to do with the the capital that’s been built up around these characters for the last ten years of Marvel filmmaking. The audience is so invested in these characters that they’re willing to stick with them even through the hard stuff. It has been our great pleasure as storytellers to take them through that hard stuff and have it be a cathartic and even entertaining experience at times.”

Despite those strong efforts to craft the best film possible, the idea of characters such as Deadpool and the Fantastic Four appearing in the film is just that. Disney will not have completed its acquisition of 21st Century Fox by the time Avengers 4 hits theaters, meaning they will not legally be allowed to use the characters who have not yet been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans can and should hope for a moment which sees all of the big screen heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universes coming together in one single frame to stop the Mad Titan once and for all, though!

Avengers 4 is set for release on May 3, 2019.