Marvel, Star Wars, G.I. Joe, and More SDCC Exclusives Are Now Available (But They Will Be Gone Before You Know It)

San Diego Comic-Con is officially in the books, and those who attended the show had a chance to pick up a host of Comic-Con exclusive items. Hasbro’s SDCC exclusive lineup was especially stacked with franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, G.I. Joe, and Transformers, but if you missed the show in person, you can now purchase some of those exclusives right now. You’ll want to do it quickly though, as some items are already selling out, and the rest will be gone before you know it.

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Right now Hasbro has its lineup of Comic-Con exclusives on Hasbro Pulse, and a good number of items are still in stock. Some of the highlights include the Marvel Legends Spider-Man, Lizard, and Electro three-pack, the G.I. Joe Classified Shipwreck vs. Cadet Deming (There’s No Place Like Springfield), Star Wars Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker and Asajj Ventress, and the Marvel Legends X-Men ’97 Sentinel. You can check out all of the in-stock items right here.

It is worth noting that while items like the Marvel Legends Super-Skrull, Star Wars Black Series Mace Windu and Darth Sidious, and Marvel Legends X-Men ’97 Charles Xavier are all sold out, Xavier did briefly come back into stock, so it’s a good idea to keep checking the page to see if anything else shows back up.

Hasbro’s 2026 Comic-Con Exclusives Have Something For Everyone

One of the biggest strengths of this year’s Comic-Con exclusive offering from Hasbro is the sheer versatility of the lineup, as there’s likely something that will catch your eye. If you’re a G.I. Joe fan, you’ve got three options to choose from, and they coudn’t bre more different.

The first is the Shipwreck vs. Cadet Deming set, which recreates a famous moment from the There’s No Place Like Springfield episode of G.I. Joe: Real American Hero. Speaking of the cartoon, there’s also the cartoon-inspired Fatal Fluffies, which not only comes with amazing packaging but also two versions of the Fluffies that showcase their big transformation. Last but not least is the Cold Slither Band of Vipers Tour Set, which features all four membrers of the band and 29 accessories.

If you’re a Marvel Legends fan, you’re in luck as well, as you can pick up the aforementioned Spider-Man, Lizard, and Electro three-pack, as well as the Kang the Conqueror figure with his throne, which has now come back into low stock. The biggest item is the X-Men ’97 Sentinel, which stands at 22 inches tall and features over 80 poiknts of articulation. It also has 5 accessories that include power FX and battle damage pieces.

On the Star Wars front, the Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker and Asajj Ventress features 2 3.75 inch figures and 8 accessories. There’s also the Black Series ARF Trooper (501st) and AT-RT, which comes with 5 accessories that include a removable helmet, 2 blasters, and a rock diorama piece. There’s also low stock on the Black Series Darth Maul and Sith Speeder set, which includes Maul’s trademark lightsaber and a vehicle stand to help create your perfect display.

Transformers and Ghostbusters round out this year’s offerings, but there are some amazing items here as well, including one of my favorites in the Transformers Jem and the Holograms Autobot Blaster, who also comes with KP Gilt, KP Sundor, and KP Rosanna. There’s also the Optimus Prime and Jazz Cereal Box Set, and Energon Universe fans can pick up the Transformers Void Rivals Autobot Jetfire, and the set also includes Zertonian Solila and Agorrian Darak.

While there’s only one Ghostbusters item, it’s a great one, as Hasbro has the Kenner Classics The Real Ghostbusters Ecto-Glow Copter for sale. It was an unreleased item from the original line, and now fans can finally add it to their collections.

You can check out all of the items right here.