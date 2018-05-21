New ‘Avengers 4’ Character Hinted at by Jim Starlin

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War already featured several Marvel Comics characters co-created by Jim Starlin, including Thanos, Drax, and Gamora. Now the creator seems to be hinting that another of his characters could debut in Avengers 4.

Starlin was a guest at Puerto Rico Comic Con. During a question and answer session, a fan asked Starlin about Avengers 4. Starlin said that knew quite a bit about the film and had visited the set, but would only reveal that he will have more credits for Avengers 4 than he did for Avengers: Infinity War, which suggests another of his characters will appear in the next Avengers movie. (via SuperBroMovies).

There are several Starlin characters that could appear in Avengers 4. One is Mistress Death, whom many fans expected to see in Avengers: Infinity War. Others include members of Thanos’ family, such as his father Mentor, his mother Sui-San, his brother Starfox, or his grandfather Kronos.

Starlin’s event series The Infinity Gauntlet and his long history of writing Thanos should make it no surprise that his influence on the current Marvel Cinematic Universe story may continue to grow. It is unfortunate, however, that Starlin has recently cut ties with Marvel Comics.

