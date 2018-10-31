Fan-Made ‘Avengers 4’ Poster Brings Annihilation to Life

Marvel Studios hasn’t announced a title for Avengers 4 yet, so of course the film doesn’t have an official poster. However, that doesn’t stop the fans from making their own versions of the potential artwork, and BossLogic has officially topped them all.

On Wednesday morning, the digital artist took to Twitter to share his take on the poster for Avengers: Annihilation (the film’s rumored title), and Marvel should just go ahead and pay to use this as canon. Seriously, it’s that good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check it out!

The poster is mostly purple in color, hinting at Thanos once again destroying all that we hold dear. That said, there are a few flashes of color throughout the poster, highlighting the Avengers that are taking the fight directly to the doorstep of the Mad Titan.

At the top right corner of the image, Thor’s lightning flashes bright blue, sending a bright wave of electricity through the darkness. If you look to the left, you’ll find Hulk barrelling through the a rock and into a green light. Captain America seems to be headed in the opposite direction, following the path of his shield.

The bottom of the poster includes four more Avengers heroes, with Iron Man being the first one to catch your eye. A red trail from his suit streaks across the left side of the image as he flies into battle. Right next to him you’ll find Captain Marvel, surrounded with a powerful yellow light, similar to what she showed in the trailer for her solo film. Rocket Racoon is a little harder to spot, but he’s on the same hill as Captain Marvel, with a large weapon in hand.

Finally, this poster also includes one Avenger that didn’t make it through the events of Infinity War. If you look closely, you’ll see Spider-Man hanging out on a rock, right between Iron Man and Captain Marvel.

We still don’t know the official title for Avengers 4, but this poster makes a strong case for Avengers: Annihilation. It just looks so good as a logo.

Avengers 4 is currently set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.