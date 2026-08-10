MCU Storm Casting Rumor Has Marvel Fans Losing Their Minds, “On the Verge of Fainting”

Although Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s theatrical release has been consuming the minds of fans for the last several weeks, plenty of attention is continuing to be paid to the MCU’s X-Men reboot and who might be cast in the upcoming movie. So far, Brand New Day confirmed Sadie Sink’s role as Jean Grey, and Samara Weaving has also been confirmed as the MCU’s Emma Frost. Kit Connor is heavily rumored to be playing Cyclops, too, but that has not been officially announced.

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Also of interest has been the casting of Professor X, which many are expecting to be announced at D23 this coming weekend, and Magneto, the rumors for which included Star Wars actor Adam Driver. However, there are many, many more X-Men still to be considered (the number for which is actually currently unknown, as it’s not clear who among the myriad X-Men from the comics will be included). Now, another name has been added to the mix in terms of possible stars joining the MCU’s X-Men, and this name in particular has fans incredibly excited.

Jayme Lawson Is Rumored To Be The MCU’s Storm

According to a post by Critics Choice Awards, actress Jayme Lawson, known for major movies like Sinners, The Batman, and The Woman King, is the MCU’s casting choice for the X-Men reboot—something that fans had speculated about before. While that remains unconfirmed for now, the rumor alone has fans beyond excited. On the Critics Choice Awards’ X post about the rumor, the comments are flooded with enthusiasm (and some good-natured, mostly joking jabs directed at Marvel and Disney).

One comment reads, “This is THE choice .. don’t be dumb Disney/Marvel,” and another says, “This is Storm through and through. She performed exceptionally in the Sinners movie can’t wait to see what she does with this new role!” Yet another comment reads, “One of the first times I might actually be upset if an actor doesn’t get a role lmao,” which is particularly notable considering that, often times, there is backlash even to casting rumors within the franchise. Numerous other comments under the post are different iterations of pleading with Marvel/Disney to make this happen, and one particularly emphatic commenter said, “I’d be on the verge of fainting.”

As much as there is clear enthusiasm behind this idea, it remains only a rumor for now, and that may prove even more dangerous for the MCU. With the popularity of just the rumor that Lawson will be the MCU’s Storm being so high, if the franchise ultimately decides to go in a different direction (potentially a direction that fans might be less enthused about), then the fallout could be even worse as a result.

Hopefully, though, that’s not the case. The X-Men reboot is undoubtedly a hugely important next step in the MCU’s future, so this casting decision feels crucial. Whether Lawson or otherwise, the hope is that the powers that be have put significant thought into who will be playing these roles. With D23 right around the corner, it’s also possible that we will know sooner rather than later.