Rosario Dawson Offers Hope for MCU Future After Spider-Man: Brand New Day Return Was Cut

With how much fanfare has followed the debut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, it’s rare to see a sincere fan complaint or grievance. However, as with any movie, there are some disappointments when it comes to Brand New Day, and one of the most prominent that has been discussed over the last week and a half or so is the absence of Rosario Dawson’s character Claire Temple following the confirmation from the star herself that she had filmed a scene for the movie. For a period, there were rumors that this may have addressed the question regarding how Peter Parker’s identity was kept safe in the hospital, although other reports have indicated that it would have taken place earlier.

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Whether Dawson’s appearance would have addressed that question or not, though, many fans were saddened to learn that Claire was cut from the movie because her character is so popular and because, seemingly, this was a rare chance for the character to appear on the big screen. While Claire’s MCU future is currently unclear and her Brand New Day cut seems final (barring an extended cut being released eventually, which is possible), Dawson has given fans a bit of hope that she may be seen again, be it on the big screen or small screen.

Rosario Dawson Hopes To “Be Claire Again”

Speaking at GalaxyCon, Dawson directly addressed her absence in Brand New Day, explaining that she has a deep connection to the character of Spider-Man and was, understandably, disappointed to be cut from the movie. However, not all hope is lost. During the panel, she said, “Because everybody’s in it, it still means that, you know, my character is somewhere in that same universe, and I really love that. So, I hope I get to be Claire again.” Dawson also compared her potential return as Claire to her role as Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars, in that both characters “meet a lot of different people,” meaning that there are more opportunities for each to appear in other stories.

That has certainly proven to be true with , as, before leading her own show as the titular lead, live-action Ahsoka appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Prior to Dawson stepping into the role as the live-action version of the character, animated Ahsoka had a number of cameos and appearances as well, most notably in Star Wars Rebels. Whether the same will be true of Claire remains to be seen, though. In part, Ahsoka’s repeated returns make sense because she is in many ways the connective glue to the prequel trilogy era as Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan—something that audiences definitely want to see.

It’s less clear whether Claire carries anything like that same weight in the MCU, although that seems unlikely, unfortunately. If anything, fans are far more likely to see Claire again in Daredevil: Born Again season 3 or in another streaming show, which arguably makes it all the more disappointing that she didn’t get her big screen appearance in Brand New Day.