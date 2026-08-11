Every Confirmed Mutant in the MCU After Spider-Man: Brand New Day

With rumors and news coming out every minute about an X-Men cast or the Mutant Saga being the future of the MCU, Marvel Studios is ramping up the number of mutants audiences are familiar with. By introducing them in projects like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, MCU fans have become increasingly familiar with mutant characters and the exploration of mutants in the MCU. What this is leading up to, only Kevin Feige knows, but there’s a lot to be excited about.

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With the end of the Multiverse Saga on the horizon, these five mutants have made their debut with fantastic casting and excellent power showcases. While some have integrated themselves comfortably amongst the heroes and others have resorted to villainous acts before going into hiding, there is no doubt that they’ll all have a place to play in the future Mutant Saga. Whether that’s making a physical appearance or being a motivation for a future character’s arc, these are all of the confirmed mutants in the MCU.

5) Mister Immortal Hasn’t Revealed His Genetic Origins

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Mister Immortal, or Craig Hollis, made his debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He was portrayed by actor David Pasquesi, and his powers were classified as Retroactive Immortality. This powerset meant that he can be killed but cannot be kept dead, resurrecting quickly after being dealt a fatal blow. In the series, he demonstrates this by throwing himself off a building and getting back up. This is also technically a healing factor as well. At the end of his debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, he manages to escape legal trouble with his multiple ex-spouses after consistently faking his death.

While he never confirms he is a mutant, Mister Immortal is one in Marvel comics, leading many to believe Craig Hollis is a mutant as well. In the comics, Mister Immortal is part of the Great Lake Avengers and identifies as a mutant, even if, technically, he’s classified as Homo Supreme. Mister Immortal may make a comedic return in the MCU, or even a dramatic one, when his immortality is used to bad-mouth mutants in the public eye as something “not human.”

4) Namor Rules the Underwater Seas As a Mutant

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King Ch’ah Toh Almehen, also known as Namor (Tenoch Huerta), is the king of Talokan and a mutant. After witnessing the horror of Spanish colonization, he began to take violent actions against the surface world to protect his people. Namor is the antagonist of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after the surface world became close to discovering his kingdom in the search for vibranium. Namor went to Wakanda to propose a military alliance but instead led a war against Wakanda that killed their queen and forced Shuri to take on the mantle of Black Panther to defeat him.

Namor’s powers and mutant biology give him the ability to breathe underwater and in air, which his people cannot do. His super strength scales with the amount of water he’s absorbed, giving him superhuman strength, durability, speed, and reflexes. He also has extended life, as he was born in 1571. Namor will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and if he survives that movie, Namor’s actions may be just what the anti-mutant antagonists need to continue badmouthing and slandering mutants.

3) Ms. Marvel Is a Recent Addition to the Mutant Legacy

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Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, is a mutant hybrid and hero of Jersey City. Played by comic book writer Iman Vellani, she made her debut in the Ms. Marvel television show back in 2022 and her theatrical debut in The Marvels, released in November, 2023. As a mutant hybrid, Kamala can access the Noor Dimension. The Noor Dimension is a pocket of the multiverse from which the Clandestines originate, and by accessing it, Kamala can create hard-light constructs. This powerset is a far departure from her comic powers but functions in much the same way.

As one of the stand-out characters of the Multiverse Saga, there were a lot of questions or debates about where her character was going. After The Marvels, in which she encounters Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, it seems that Kamala is working to assemble a team, even taking a similar approach to Nick Fury’s team recruitment. How far along that team recruitment is remains up in the air, as Kamala and Kate haven’t appeared in the MCU since 2023. This team may be the Young Avengers, but it could also be a subsection of the MCU’s X-Men that Kamala does become part of in the comics.

2) Sara Gray is Jean Grey’s Motivation

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Sara Grey is a recent addition to the MCU mutant roster, making her debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and played by Olivia Booth-Ford. She is Jean Grey’s elder sister, who risks her life to keep Jean safe after their mother abandoned them, and uses her final act of freedom to keep Jean away from the oncoming Damage Control agents hunting them, while teaching her how to use her telepathy. As Jean’s sister, she shares the same powerset of telepathy, allowing her to read, communicate, and control minds.

Sara Grey perishes before the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Her final act is to send a telepathic message to Jean with the words “V-Max” before perishing due to Damage Control’s cruel experiments. These words became Jean’s motivation, as she believed her sister was part of something far more dangerous and still alive. But at the climax of the film, it is revealed to Jean and the audience that “V-Max” was just the partially obscured tag on a ceiling vent that actually read “Vent-Max,” the last thing a delirious and depleted Sara saw before she died. Her sister’s death will likely stay with Jean forever.

1) Jean Grey is the First New X-Man in the MCU

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Jean Grey made her debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, played by Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink. She takes the role of the initial antagonist that Spider-Man is hunting down after she does damage to Damage Control. Unbeknownst to Spider-Man, she is looking for her sister, who she believes is still alive and being held somewhere. At the end of the film, it’s revealed that her sister is dead, but Spider-Man reminds her that, despite that, she is not alone and does not have to be a monster.

Jean’s powers include telepathy, and like her sister, she can control, communicate with, and read other minds. Using her tactics, she’s able to control the Hulk, Punisher, and even Peter’s allies to get what she wants. By the end of the film, she goes back into hiding and on the run, fleeing New York City. Where she goes next is anyone’s guess, but in the comics, Jean is one of the first X-Men Charles Xavier recruits. Her reappearance in the Mutant Saga is not only necessary but will be a major part of the future X-Men films alongside whoever is cast as Cyclops.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now in theaters.