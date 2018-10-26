‘Avengers 4’ Spoiler: Dead Character Confirmed to Return

Avengers 4 has been wrapped in a veil of secrecy so thick that we don’t even know the official name of the film yet. However, in what may be the biggest leak to date from the film, we now can confirm that at least one dead character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be making a return in Avengers 4 – and it’s probably not the way you think.

Obviously, do not read past this point if you are worried about SPOILERS, because a big one is about to drop!

Captain America: The Winter Solider and Civil War star Frank Grillo was recently on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, where he dropped the reveal that his MCU character, Brock “Crossbones” Rumlow returns in Avengers 4. However, before you make the wild jump to the conclusion that Crossbones is somehow ressurected after “The Snap,” it should be made clear that Grillo states his return is actually part of a flashback sequence in the film:

Frank Grillo: “He [Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie. But it’s a flashback.”

“Yeah and I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie.”

Jim Norton: “Why Not?”

Frank: “Because I’m 117 years old.”

This odd method of bringing Crossbones back to the screen actually isn’t that odd when you connect the dots of rumored plotlines for Avengers 4. The film has been teased as a heady sci-fi story from the start – one that seems to use some form of time travel in order to give the surviving Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes a shot at correcting the horrific blow that Thanos dealt to the universe.

Avengers 4 set photos have teased possible time-travel returns to Avengers‘ Battle of New York, and events of Ant-Man – but this is the first we’ve heard about a revisit to the events of the Captain America films. Without knowing more context, its hard to say if Frank Grillo will be back as “Rumlow” from The Winter Soldier, or the full-fledged “Crossbones” we saw in Civil War. However, this statement from Grillo all but assures that time travel will be a major part of the story.

The official Avengers 4 synopsis now seems even more suggestive, as you can see for yourself: “A culmination of 22 interconnected films, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as digital downloads and Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.