‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Explain How Thor Knew to Go to Wakanda

One of Avengers: Infinity War‘s most epic moments came when Thor, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon crash the battle in Wakanda, but how exactly did they know that a battle was happening there?

The Russo Brothers broke it down as part of the Avengers: Infinity War Vudu Viewing Party when a fan asked how they knew about the battle. They wrote “Thor knows Thanos is going after the Stones, and he knows that there are Stones on Earth, so that’s what leads him to Wakanda. – Russo Brothers #InfinityWar #VuduViewingParty.”

Now, as some fans pointed out in the comments, it doesn’t answer how he specifically knows they are fighting in Wakanda. The thing is Thor does have Rocket with him, who probably tracked the massive energy signature coming from that location and Thor transported them there with his handy new weapon Stormbreaker, which seems to be able to activate Bifrost travel.

Regardless of how he knew, that scene is one of the highlights of the film, so honestly, we’re not sweating the details on this one.

Thor and Rocket will return once more to fight Thanos in the upcoming Avengers 4.

