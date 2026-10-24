Avengers: Doomsday Adds Project Hail Mary Star in Secret Role

Avengers: Doomsday has reportedly added an Oscar-nominated actress to its deep bench of talent. Project Hail Mary star Sandra Hüller is joining the massive film in a mystery cameo role. The German actress earned an Academy Award nomination for Anatomy of a Fall and starred in the Oscar-winning Zone of Interest before joining the MCU. Although her character remains secret, there’s already some speculation as to who she could be playing with some connections already in the open.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hüller has a small role in the film. Marvel Studios have not confirmed her involvement or revealed the potential role she may be playing. Stunt performer Stevie Parker reportedly listed Hüller among the actresses she stood in for on the set of Doomsday. She also served as a stunt double for Katya Hazel Boirand and Josie Pocock. The update sparked rumors that the three could be playing the mysterious Latverian Witches associated with Doctor Doom, though fan speculation has pointed toward bigger heroes being behind the mask.

“He Killed My Mom.”

One potential role Hüller could be filling is Cynthia Von Doom, Victor Von Doom’s mother. In the Marvel comics, Cynthia was a powerful Romani witch who made a bargain with Mephisto in an attempt to save her people, not unlike the Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four: First Steps. Her soul’s imprisonment in hell became a defining part of Doom’s origin. Given Doom’s mastery of both science and sorcery, introducing Cynthia could help explain the mystical side of the villain in the MCU. It also wouldn’t be the first time a Robert Downey Jr. character’s motivations were revenge for his mother. Tony Stark famously justified his need to kill Bucky with a simple line we all empathized with: “I don’t care, he killed my mom.”

We still don’t have a complete explanation of the mysterious mother and child depicted in the elaborate tapestry revealed in Doomsday‘s marketing. The image shows Doom staring at the woman embracing a child while surrounded by angels. Many fans have interpreted this figure as Doom’s lost wife and child, potentially establishing a tragic motivation for wanting to consolidate the worlds. That’s very close to the exact same logic behind Kingpin’s motivations in Into the Spiderverse. Others believe the image could be Cynthia holding a young Victor, and the tapestry is a reminder of what she sacrificed to save her world. Either possibility could explain Hüller’s appearance in a brief flashback, especially if we’re not getting all of Doom’s origin.

There’s also a completely different possibility, she may not be playing an established Marvel character at all. Alfre Woodard appeared in just one scene of Captain America: Civil War as Miriam Sharpe, yet her cameo as a grieving mother who confronts Tony Stark over her son’s death in Sokovia motivated his embrace of the Sokovia Accords. It was a small role with a giant impact. Luckily we got to see more of Woodard in Luke Cage. Hüller could easily fit into a similar role, providing an emotional foundation for Doom’s motivations with her absence rather than a full role.

Joe and Anthony Russo have packed their previous Marvel crossover events with plenty of recognizable actors in small roles, like the cast of Community being peppered across the MCU. Even the smallest of cameos can have a massive impact heading into Doomsday and Secret Wars. Whether Hüller is playing a Latverian witch, a member of Doom’s family, or someone entirely unexpected, Marvel continues to attract the best talent, even if we have no idea who they’re playing.