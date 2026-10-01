Avengers: Doomsday’s New Poster Offers a New Look at the Latverian Witches (& Fans Have Great Guesses)

Avengers: Doomsday continues to have MCU fans’ attention, especially when it comes to what secrets and surprises the movie may hold. Avengers: Endgame Encore already gave audiences a few teases with its four additional scenes, which included Loki arriving at Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s house at the end of the movie, Doctor Doom coming to collect Bruce Banner after the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the TVA witnessing thousands of incursions and universes trying to destroy each other, in addition to a brief ending clip that showed Robert Downey Jr. creating the iconic Doom mask. However, there are so many rumors, theories, details, and questions that remain for the upcoming movie, and these scenes were (intentionally) far from addressing all or even most of them.

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Among the more pressing questions are two that fans are hoping will actually be related. The first is whether fan-favorite character Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will actually be making her return following her seeming death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It hasn’t actually been confirmed that Wanda is coming back at all, but she’s a beloved character, and many fans refuse to accept that she’s truly dead and gone for good. Additionally, Doom has now repeatedly been depicted alongside three , one wearing purple, one wearing red, and one wearing green. Already, rumors and theories had been rampant regarding who these mysterious witches could really be, and now, a brand-new Doomsday poster has given fans some really solid guesses.

New poster for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/N6zbNKE3R0 — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) October 1, 2026

Fans Think They Know Who These Witches Are (And It Would Be Great)

There’s very little doubt that the true identity of these witches will be kept secret until Doomsday, similar to how Sadie Sink’s character being Jean Grey was kept under wraps until the release of Brand New Day. There is simply too much interest in the mystery; Marvel wouldn’t want to take fans’ curiosity down a few pegs by offering such a massive reveal ahead of the film’s release. However, fans already have many guesses about who these witches could actually be, and this new poster in particular has them theorizing online. Specifically, based on the colors of their outfits, fans have begun speculating that this could be Clea in purple, Wanda/Scarlet Witch in red, and Sylvie in green—all matching the color of their magic.

It’s not surprising that fans believe the red witch is Wanda; that has long been the pervasive theory, and it just reinforces that fans really want this character back. It still feels a little too good to be true, but it’s certainly possible. Sylvie is a bit more unexpected as a guess, just because she hasn’t hit the big screen yet, and she isn’t confirmed to be in Doomsday (although it seems likely that none of these witches’ actresses have been announced, in order to keep the secret better contained). Sylvie was last seen at the end of Loki, which would also make it a bit surprising if she appeared here, although with Doom collecting powerful characters, Sylvie would be a solid choice. The most unexpected of the three guesses is Clea, as she has only appeared once and very briefly in the mid-credits scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It therefore feels unlikely to be Clea, but never say never, considering that this does already have an MCU connection in theory. This would also prove to be an interesting—and terrifyingly powerful—trio, so perhaps Marvel would decide on each of these three. It will be about two more months before audiences know for sure, assuming that we learn their identities in Doomsday, but that’s unlikely to slow the rumor mill anytime soon.

Who do you think the Latverian witches are? Share your ideas down below.