‘Avengers: Endgame’: Buffalo Wild Wings Offers to Send Wings to Tony Stark in Space

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame showed Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in very bleak and dire circumstances adrift in space with food and water supplies having run out. All hope may not be lost, however. Buffalo Wild Wings is ready to save the day.

Over on Twitter, a Doctor Strange fan account tweeted the dining establishment and asked if they delivered to space so that Tony wouldn’t starve. Buffalo Wild Wings actually replied and said that yes, they could deliver some wings to space — but only for Iron Man, sorry astronauts on the International Space Station.

Yeah, but only for Tony — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) December 11, 2018

Delivering wings to space is quite a feat, but Buffalo Wild Wings isn’t the only restaurant who has offered assistance in getting food to the hungry and adrift hero. After NASA digitally offered their assistance in locating Tony, Domino’s Pizza India let them know that once the hero was found they can still get him a pizza in 30 minutes or less. Between the pizza and the wings, it sounds like being adrift in space with Tony Stark is about to be the happening place to be. Other than the whole air about to run out situation. That’s not good.

Offering of wings notwithstanding, most fans expect that Tony will be saved from his situation (and there are plenty of theories on exactly how Tony will be saved). With that in mind, Tony will likely be around to help the rest of the remaining Avengers attempt to undo Thanos’ snap, though with so much about the film still unknown exactly what transpires may be a big surprise.

“[Endgame] doesn’t do what you think it does,” co-writer Christopher Markus explained last year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” co-writer Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

“We broke your heart,” added Markus. “Now we’re going to blow your mind!”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios releases this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.