‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Claims This ‘Age of Ultron’ Moment Confirms Who Will Die

Now that the Avengers: Endgame trailer is out the fan theory machine is operating at full speed with eager Marvel Cinematic Universe fans trying to find any hint possible that might reveal the ultimate fates of some of their favorite characters. This has led to some incredible theories, including those involving time jumps, theories about the one scenario Doctor Strange saw in Infinity War in which the heroes prevail, and endless attempts to figure out what significance the Quantum Realm might have in things.

Fans have also been trying to figure out who, specifically, will make the ultimate sacrifice in Endgame and one fan on Reddit things the answer to that lies in a specific moment all the way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The theory posits that Age of Ultron may have foreshadowed the deaths of Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) in the scene in which the heroes discover that Ultron has, for lack of better term, escaped and is largely indestructible at this point. Tony reminds the heroes of the “hostile alien army” that came charging through a hole in space in the first Avengers movie. He refers to it as “the endgame” and asks how they plan on beating things. Steve responds simply “together” and when Tony says they will lose, Steve says they’ll do that together, too.

As foreshadowing goes, it could be pretty direct. The Chitauri invasion in the first Avengers film was the beginning in a very real sense of the events leading The Decimation event in Infinity War. It also would be in keeping with what many fans have long thought about Endgame, that the original Avengers would come full circle, meaning that their stories would come to an end — in some cases including death. Considering that the last time we truly saw Tony and Steve together, their friendship was fractured, the two coming back together to take on one final mission before dying would be deeply fitting.

Of course, this Age of Ultron foreshadowing theory is just one of many trying to figure out the ending ahead of the film’s release next year. Another recent theory suggests that Captain America will make a personal sacrifice in order to save the day, potentially volunteering to pilot an aircraft on another suicide mission and points to the moment in the trailer when we glimpse the photo of Peggy Carter in his compass as a metaphor for Steve going back to Peggy — either in death or by sacrificing himself in time.

