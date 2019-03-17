‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Shows Captain Marvel Leading the Avengers

Captain Marvel is powering its way to a monstrous box office and the film’s protagonist Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is likely to be at the center of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future. While she appeared with the likes of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) in Captain Marvel, Danvers’ first big-time team-up is set to come next month when she appears in Avengers: Endgame, her first Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover. In the wake of her making her Avengers debut in the second trailer released earlier this week, a piece of astonishing fan art has surfaced that shows Danvers leading the Avengers in battle.

Shared earlier this weekend by fan art maestro @ultraraw26, Danvers is in her full red and blue regalia as she takes on an unseen threat alongside the rest of the Avengers including Iron Man, Hulk, Nebula, War Machine, Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Ant-Man. This particular scene takes place in space, not unlike the big third act battle in Captain Marvel.

The art also follows news where Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased Carol Danvers as the future of the MCU, calling the hero “very human” with “multiple dimension.”

“The great thing about Captain Marvel is she is a human. She’s a real person, Carol Danvers, who gets these incredible powers and who has these amazing adventures in outer space,” Feige confirmed in Captain Marvel: The Official Movie Special. “But as with all of the best Marvel characters, she needs to be very human. So this is not just about somebody who is incredibly powerful and can fly around and shoot photon blasts out of her hands; it’s somebody who’s very human, who’s very vulnerable, and who has multiple dimensions.”

As of this writing, Captain Marvel has tallied $594m worldwide just one night into the weekend. A third of its money ($215m) has been earned domestically while it’s earned $378m (64%) overseas. If it keeps up its pacing, it’ll likely end up making between $650-$700m by the time the weekend is over. It’s likely to win the box office its second weekend despite three films opening this weekend in Captive State, Five Feet Apart, and Wonder Park.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now and while be followed up by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

