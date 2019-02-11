All ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Characters Ranked From Least Likely to Most Likely to Die

Avengers: Infinity War hit Marvel fans with some devastating deaths, many of which we hope are reversed in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. But even if there are some glorious returns in the eagerly-anticipated film it’s not very likely that everyone will make it out alive.

It’s something that writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely made clear last year when talking about the film, then known only as “Avengers 4”. Markus specifically said that the film “doesn’t do what you think it does” and emphasized that the deals are real. Of course, while he was likely speaking to the characters who were turned to dust in Thanos’ Decimation event, he also could have been referring to the deaths yet to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that in mind, we’ve decided to take a look at the various characters from Infinity War and come up with our ranking of who we think is most likely to be die by Endgame‘s end and which ones have the best odds at survival. There are some choices on either end of the spectrum that feel fairly obvious while others are honestly just shots in the dark. There are also characters that we aren’t necessarily listing — sorry, Howard the Duck, we’re looking at major players for this list and Galaga Guy, don’t worry, even if you’re not listed, we hope you come back. Those disclaimers aside, we feel like we have a pretty solid list, one that it will be interesting to see how accurate — or inaccurate — it turns out to be when Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters.

Want to see who we think will live and who will die? Then keep reading for our ranking and don’t forget to sound off in the comments at the end to let us know your thoughts.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Black Panther

With a sequel to his solo film on the way, we feel pretty certain that Black Panther will be one of the heroes to be left alive at the end of Endgame. While we saw him dusted in Infinity War, should the follow-up bring the fallen back the King of Wakanda has a solid chance of living to fight another day.

Shuri

Shuri’s fate is unknown going into Endgame, but for similar reasons as her brother we’re pretty certain we haven’t seen the last of Shuri. And, should Iron Man die, the MCU will need a technological genius. Our money is on Shuri.

Spider-Man

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Spider-Man: Far From Home will start minutes after Avengers: Endgame so we feel pretty confident our friendly neighborhood webslinger will survive.

Scarlet Witch

With Scarlet Witch getting her own show with the Vision for Disney+, Wanda Maximoff likely will be a survivor. Sure, the show could be set during her and Vision’s adventures between Civil War and Infinity War, but considering the heartbreaking end they met at the end of the latter we feel like there’d be no joy in those adventures since we know where the lead. She definitely has to live.

Vision

Yes. We saw really awful things happen to Vision twice. But we also saw Shuri trying to separate Vision from the Mind Stone well before that so we can’t rule out that the Wakandan princess didn’t manage to download the Avenging Android in the process. Sure, he might not be 100% the Vision we knew before, but we’re fairly confident he’ll be back. And, a Vision who isn’t quite himself could make for some great stories for Vision and Scarlet Witch.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange saw the one outcome where the heroes managed to prevail. We’d like to think that means he’s going to be alive when it’s all said and done. On top of that, we still haven’t gotten a Doctor Strange 2 and that feels like something that would work nicely in a post-Endgame MCU.

Wong

Wong will probably live. We need him for Doctor Strange 2.

The Wasp

Ant-Man and The Wasp was really Wasp’s movie in a lot of ways and her story is far from over. We think her odds of surviving are pretty good. We’re not so sure about her parents, but Hope Van Dyne? She’s a survivor.

Winter Soldier

Since we’re pretty sure Captain America’s days are numbered, we feel like Bucky is going to be around to potentially take up his friend’s shield. There’s also the matter of the Disney+ series featuring Winter Soldier and Falcon that makes us feel confident Bucky will be back.

Falcon

Can’t have a Falcon and Winter Soldier show without Falcon so we feel good about this flying hero’s odds.

Ant-Man

Ant-Man is in a position to have a big role in Endgame and, like the Wasp, we feel like his story isn’t over just yet. Odds are pretty good for Ant-Man.

Most of the Guardians

With a Guardians 3 on the way — eventually — we feel like there’s a strong chance that most of the Guardians of the Galaxy will return. That and it’s just too heartbreaking to consider that Rocket might truly be the only one left so we’re giving the team pretty good odds — though there are a couple of exceptions we’ll get too in a few.

Hulk

Hulk. Big, green, always angry Hulk. He’s one of the characters that honestly could go either way which is why he’s sitting here kind of in the middle. On one hand, there are still plenty of opportunities for Hulk to continue on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s a lot of story that can be told and some have theorized that we could even end up with Red Hulk or Professor Hulk being introduced in Endgame.

But, with the Incredible Hulk unwilling to come out at all during Infinity War, there’s also the possiblity that we lose him for good in Endgame. However, the idea of new iterations of Hulk — especially Professor Hulk — are just too tantalizing to let go of so we’re going to say Hulk probably lives.

Black Widow

Black Widow our slide towards characters whose odds aren’t so great. While a Black Widow movie is in the works, there have been rumors that that film will be a prequel. If that is the case, it would make sense that Black Widow might not survive Endgame. As an original Avenger, there’s something to the idea that she may sacrifice herself in order to save others — and it’d be a fitting way for her to mitigate some of the red on her ledger.

Drax

Drax is one of the Guardians characters we think is more likely to not survive Endgame. From a character standpoint, the idea of Drax being dead and reunited with his family in the spiritual plane is kind of beautiful and a fitting end for the character. From a real-world standpoint, Dave Bautista has been pretty outspoken about the firing of James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy 3. It wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise then if Endgame ended up being the end of the road for the actor and thus, Drax.

War Machine

Call this one a gut feeling, but we think War Machine might be one of the characters to be truly dead by the time the credits roll on Endgame.

Nebula

Nebula is also a character likely to die in Endgame. In the second Guardians of the Galaxy, we saw Nebula start on a road to redemption of sorts and then we saw her rage in Infinity War when Thanos murdered Gamora. Depending on how things go in Endgame, Nebula may end up going out in a full blaze of glory trying fix what Thanos has done. Alternatively, if the film follows anything of the comics’ Infinity Gauntlet story, Nebula may meet her end as a reckoning for her own attempt at weilding the Gauntlet.

Thor

As one of the original Avengers, Thor’s story may come to an end in Endgame. With Loki dead and Asgard destroyed, not to mention his failure to stop Thanos in Infinity War, Thor may be on a path to right things in Endgame before his own journey ends.

Hawkeye

While an original Avenger, Hawkeye has always felt like he was on the periphery when it comes to things in the MCU. Endgame could be one last fight for the archer — especially if we end up being introduced to Kate Bishop in the film.

Iron Man

It’s been a long journey for Tony Stark which is partly why we think he has a high likelihood of being one of the truly final deaths in Endgame. Many fan theories have suggested that Tony will die in the film, potentially leaving behind a child as his legacy. While that would be a heartbreaking end, with Endgame closing out this chapter of the MCU and Iron Man having started it all, saying goodbye to Tony Stark is deeply fitting.

Thanos

Thanos? Dying in Endgame? Well, he did dust half the life in the universe in Infinity War. We don’t want him getting out of Endgame alive! Call it wishful thinking if you’d like, but we’re putting Thanos on the “probably not getting out of this alive” end of things, apologies to Josh Brolin.

Captain America

And finally, for the character we think is most likely to die in Endgame, we have to close the list with Captain America. We already know that Chris Evans’ contract to play the iconic character has been fulfilled, but in many ways Captain America making the ultimate sacrifice for those he loves as well as the world (and even the universe) is one we’ve seen him make before so we know he’d make it again. It would be a noble end for Cap to go down so that the world could go on. However, if it happens, we do have one request: please let him be reunited with Peggy Carter, even if only in the afterlife. They both deserve that dance.