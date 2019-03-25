Chris Evans Reveals His Favorite Captain America Scene in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

With Avengers: Endgame looming on the horizon (preview night is in exactly one month!), both fans and the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking back over the last decade of the franchise, reminiscing about the good times we’ve had with superheroes on the big screen. One such star reflecting on his time with Marvel is Chris Evans, who has played Captain America since The First Avenger was released in 2011. Evans teamed with The Hollywood Reporter to answer questions from his fans, and it was only a matter of time before he was asked about his favorite scene he filmed as Captain America.

In case you were wondering, Evans didn’t go the route of “Oh I loved so many, I don’t know how I could ever decide.” No, this guy had an answer, and his favorite Captain America scene is one that many of us share. The Elevator Fight from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“I’m partial to that fight scene in the elevator,” Evans said. “That was the first scene in the second Captain America movie. It was my first time working with the Russos. It was the first time where it felt like Cap was on his own. The first cap movie, you really feel like everyone was holding my hand. The first Avengers movie I just did my best not to get in the way. The second Cap movie is the one where I really felt, I suppose pressure, and that first elevator fight scene came out really great in my opinion.”

This fight scene quickly became a favorite amongst Captain America fans, and is still regarded as one of, if not the best fight sequence in the entire MCU. Ever since the scene debuted in 2014, other fights in Marvel films have gotten bigger and bolder, but none have been as captivating or flawlessly executed as the elevator. When you mix in the personal context for Evans, it’s no wonder that this remains his favorite scene.

What’s your favorite Captain America scene in the MCU? Do you agree with Chris Evans’ choice? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

