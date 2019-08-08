Avengers: Endgame Directors Might Have Teased a Marvel Return for a Wolverine Movie

It seems like every superhero fan is eager to see the X-Men debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it will be a long time before it actually hits theaters. People were hopeful that we’d actually get a tease of these characters in Avengers: Endgame, but Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox was finalized too late for that to happen. That said, directors Joe and Anthony Russo admitted there’s one character they want to bring to the big screen.

The brothers participated in an Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit recently and were questioned about what character’s movie they’d like to handle in the MCU, one who has yet to debut in the franchise. And their answer should get X-Men fans very excited.

“We’ve always loved us some Wolverine,” wrote Anthony Russo.

The X-Men are some of the most popular characters in Marvel Comics, and before the MCU became the juggernaut it is Wolverine was arguably their most popular character next to Spider-Man. Unfortunately, we might be waiting a while before these characters appear on screen.

The X-Men might not even be on the top of the list of priorities, considering all of the major characters they’re getting along with the mutants, including the Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed earlier this year that there are plans in place to integrate many of these characters into the franchise.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of [the characters].” Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements. And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus praised Feige’s approach to building the MCU, revealing his anticipation to see how they will add in these characters in the future.

“It’ll be fascinating to see what Kevin Feige does with the properties he’s now getting from the Fox merger with X-Men and Fantastic Four,” Markus explained earlier this year. “And to see what the MCU version of those things is, because I very much doubt it will be something that resembles what you’ve seen before. So that will be very exciting.”

Well, if Marvel ever needed to dangle a carrot in front of the Russo Brothers and lure them back, Wolverine is a good way to do it.