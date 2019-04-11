‘Avengers: Endgame’ is Expected to Have a $200M-$250M Debut

It’s officially April, which means Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are merely weeks away from finally getting their eyes on Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming film is one of the most highly-anticipated movies in history, with early tickets sales breaking records and crashing websites. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie could open anywhere from $200-250 million over the April 26-28 weekend in North America alone.

The tracking puts it very close to Avengers: Infinity War, which earned $257,698,183 on its opening weekend, making it the biggest opening for a movie in history. The Hollywood Reporter says Avengers: Infinity War was initially expected to debut at $185 million-$225 million, which means Avengers: Endgame could easily take its place in the top spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Infinity War also broke global records, debuting at $640.5 million. The Hollywood Reporter shares that box office analysts are stating Avengers: Endgame could crush that record by earning between $750 million-$800 million worldwide on its opening.

This week, Avengers: Endgame beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ pre-sale record on Fandango in a mere six hours, something that surprised both Fandango and Marvel Studios. Fandango editor, Erik Davis, said the website has “never seen anything like this.”

The Hollywood Reporter added, “Endgame is being billed as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, with it expected to be a swan song for a number of its key players, including Chris Evans’ Captain America.” The fact that this could be the final film for many important people is certainly boosting fan interest. Of course, the cliffhanger left in Avengers: Infinity War is also a factor. No Marvel film has left fans wanting answers the way The Decimation did.

The movie’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, tweeted about the early pre-sale success.

“Unbelievable,” the filmmakers wrote with a screenshot of the news. “You guys are awesome #WhateverItTakes.”

Interestingly, the top-grossing movie of all time, Avatar, made $77,025,481 on its opening weekend, which was a ways away from its eventual $2,787,965,087.

Do you think Avengers: Endgame could top Avatar as the top-grossing film of all time? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!