Entire Avengers: Endgame Movie Leaks Online on Piracy Networks

We are officially at Defecon 1 when it comes to Avengers: Endgame spoilers flooding the Internet. Not only has the film now screened for select press (people now living in a separate universe of spoilery details), but Avengers: Endgame has also now leaked online, on several key piracy networks.

A new report digs into the incident, and turned up that the leaked copy of Endgame came from a Chinese theatrical screening. At the time of writing this, Avengers Endgame has had a record-breaking opening in China, so there are literally hundreds of thousands of potential culprits, when it comes to who recorded the film and uploaded it online.

Chinese users have been passing the film around in a 1.2G file along peer-to-peer networks, and it has since made its way overseas to American torrent networks. Obviously the exact links and locations to the file will *not* be posted here, but before you go looking (those few of you masochistic enough to do so), you should be warned: you probably won’t like what you find. All reports state that the version of Avengers: Endgame that leaked is a pretty crappy one. As per Variety:

“However, per TorrentFreak’s report, the quality of the pirated copy is really bad. “The image flickers constantly throughout,” the site quoted a source as saying. “It’s semi-rotated and is littered throughout with watermarks for a gambling site that spin around the screen.”

This isn’t the first big leak to hit Avengers: Endgame: last week, a 5-minute clip of spoilery Avengers: Endgame footage hit the Internet and made big waves, as it was the first real insight into the film that fans and industry figures had seen. A lot of fans swore off watching it – but as always, there were those shameless trolls that had to spread the footage around like they were that crazy dude in Bird Box, trying to make people see.

Throughout the onslaught of spoiler drops, Marvel Studios and Endgame directors The Russo Bros. have steadily maintained the “#DontSpoilTheEndgame” mantra, constantly reminding viewers to preserve the experience for other Marvel fans. According to the first Avengers: Endgame reactions from critics, the less you know about this film going in, the more epic the experience of seeing it. Take note!

