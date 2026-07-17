MCU X-Men Rumor Has Fans Torn on Who Should be Rogue

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day heading to theaters soon and Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon after that, there is no other way around it: the X-Men are on their way to the MCU. As we get closer and closer to the long-awaited X-Men film, there are increasing reports and rumors about who might be cast in key roles to help bring the iconic team to life and the latest rumor involves what might be one of fans’ favorite characters—though they’re a little uncertain if it’s right hero for the actor.

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The latest rumor comes from @Beyondreporter1 who reports that Cailee Spaeny, best known for her roles in Alien: Romulus and most recently Season 2 of Beef, is allegedly in negotiations to play Rogue in the MCU’s X-Men movie. While many fans have no objection to Spaeny being in the X-Men movie, they’re hoping that she’s actually being considered for another role—such as Kitty Pryde. Others are hopeful that Inde Navarrette will be the actor who ultimately plays Rogue, even if they have no complaints about Spaeny: “Inde would be perfect for it but it seems like a good choice nonetheless.”

Who Should Cailee Spaeny Play, Rogue or Kitty?

In general, much of the fan response to the report doesn’t seem to mind Spaeny being considered for a role in the X-Men reboot, but they would just prefer her as Kitty Pryde. @rundtc77 noted “would much rather see her as Kitty Pryde” and they’re not alone. Numerous comments echoed the sentiment. However, there are a few things that come into play when considering not only who Spaeny could play in the film, but also whether Kitty Pryde is even in consideration as a character in the film. One of the notable things about the MCU’s X-Men is it appears they’re going to be a bit younger overall and other recent casting rumors seem to lean in that direction. A recent rumor suggested Cooper Hoffman is in talks to play Cyclops while Adam Driver is being eyed for Magneto.

If the X-Men are going to skew younger in the MCU film, Kitty Pryde might not even be a character that appears in the film, at least not yet. While ages are never exactly specific when it comes to characters in comic, Kitty tends to be at least a few years younger than the rest of the X-Men and has commonly been put in a “kid sister” sort of role. That might make the character too young for the MCU film’s purposes, at least right away. However, even if Kitty isn’t set to be part of the film and Spaeny is in conversations to star as Rogue, nothing about her involvement has been officially confirmed as of yet. It’s not impossible that there are other actors being considered for the rule—including Navarette, who appears to be a fan-favorite choice when it comes to Rogue.

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