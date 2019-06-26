Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Teases New Music

Jeremy Renner might star as Hawkeye in the Avengers franchise, but he appears to next be taking aim at the world of music. On Wednesday, Renner shared a slightly-cryptic video on his Twitter account, in which he sings and plays piano in some sort of recording studio. The video, which is accented with “coming soon…”, seems to hint that the actor will be releasing some sort music in the near future.

This isn’t actually the first time that Renner has displayed his musical talents, most notably in a Hawkeye-related cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” that went viral in 2015. Last fall, Renner also lent his vocals to a song called “Heaven Don’t Have a Name”, which was released by Sam Feldt.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Jeremy Renner’s movies and acting performances,” Feldt said in a statement when the song was released. “When I heard he could sing, too, I reached out to Renner, and we worked on this vocal together.”

“I spent days perfecting the track into something that oozes both Renner’s cinematic vocal style and the classic Sam Feldt summer sound,” Feldt continued. “I love how the vocals are romantic and dramatic, and how they are complimented by a cinematic-style break and typical Sam Feldt drop.”

While there’s no telling exactly what Renner’s next musical venture will be called – or exactly when it will be released – the video has garnered a surprising amount of hype from fans of the actor.

The song comes off of the cusp of Renner reprising his Hawkeye role in Avengers: Endgame, something that initially courted quite a bit of controversy amongst the Marvel fandom after he was sidelined from Avengers: Infinity War.

“I feel good,” Renner said of rejoining the Avengers at a press conference for Endgame. “I feel rested. Yeah, I’m good. Stretched out, had some coffee, ready to rock.” That’s it. That’s all he said. The rest of the cast, especially Chris Evans, were spilling details but Renner said almost nothing. He just made jokes.

Will you be checking out Jeremy Renner‘s music? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!