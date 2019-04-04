New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Toys Might Reveal When Hulk First Appears

Throughout much of Avengers: Infinity War, Bruce Banner struggled to find a way to find common ground with the Hulk so that the powerful character could use his abilities to help take down Thanos, instead resorting to using Hulkbuster armor to help defend Wakanda. Early looks at Avengers: Endgame have confirmed that the Hulk would appear at some point, though fans have been wondering exactly how the monster would come to life. While all of Endgame‘s secrets will surely be revealed when it lands in theaters in just a few weeks, leaked images of toys from the film could confirm a key detail about Hulk’s appearance.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Avengers: Endgame

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have already seen concept art of Hulk wearing a futuristic-looking suit, a departure from his usual appearance in previous films. Over on Reddit, one user shared leaked images of Endgame figurines which could confirm a timeline for the events of the film.

As pointed out by BGR, the details of these figures might confirm that Hulk emerges during a fight at Avengers headquarters upon which Thanos descends.

As seen in the above Thanos figure, the Mad Titan is standing on a shattered Avengers logo, possibly confirming that he arrives on earth and grapples with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In trailers for Endgame, fans have potentially seen glimpses of this battle, as various shots have seen earthly objects flying through the chaos, likely confirming the terrestrial bout.

Another interesting detail is that, in this line of figures, Black Widow is depicted with red hair. In Infinity War, the spy has blond hair, with scenes from the Endgame trailer depicting short blond hair, longer blond hair, and red hair with blond tips, potentially confirming a somewhat substantial passage of time.

While these are just consumer products and can potentially be creative imaginings of the film, the teams who design these items often learn key details about films before their releases, allowing them to incorporate plot points that the general public has yet to learn. Given that Hulk is wearing a suit that would likely accommodate his changing proportions, the above figures could confirm that, later in the film, Thanos comes to earth to fight the Avengers, destroying their headquarters, with Hulk emerging in his new duds to have a rematch with the Mad Titan.

Fans will find out how the adventure unfolds when Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th.

Do you think this is how Hulk will debut in the new film? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!