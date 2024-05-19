My Hero Academia Finally Settles the Score as Izuku vs All For One Ends

It has been nearly a decade since My Hero Academia began, and now, its endgame is nearly over. For over a year, the manga has sorted through its final act, and things heated up once 2024 began. In the past few chapters, My Hero Academia has climbed its climax after years of work. And now, My Hero Academia has peaked with the end of Deku versus All For One.

The whole thing went live today as My Hero Academia put forth one if most impressive chapters ever. Weekly Shonen Jump brought chapter 423 to life, and it pushed Deku into his final showdown with All For One. After a decade of fighting, the manga went hard to wrap this fated fight, and it ended with Deku as the victor.

Yes, as many suspected would happen, Deku managed to defeat All For One along with Shigaraki. In fact, the latter helped Izuku from the inside as All For One was taken down with a final blow by Deku, Shigaraki, and the vestiges of One For All. The damning hit came after Izuku touted All For One as the loneliest man in the world... and he was spot on. Deku won because of those who helped him with his final blow. He won because of all the heroes and civilians who paved the way for his final throw down. It was All For One's hubris that kept his isolated, and it led to his downfall. And with the fight now over, Deku has the world at his back to catch him.

With chapter 423 finished, My Hero Academia is truly in its endgame. All For One has been defeated for good, and Shigaraki has gone with him. The villains have had their final moments, so now the manga just has its resolution to work through. It won't be long before the final chapter of My Hero Academia launches. But until the, the world can look to chapter 423 has a symbol of what a truly great manga can be.

What do you think about this epic climax? How much longer do you think My Hero Academia will last? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!