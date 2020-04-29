Avengers: Endgame Directors Share Amazing "I Am Iron Man" Theater Reaction From Opening Night

✖

Avengers: Endgame’s directors shared an amazing “I am Iron Man” theater reaction from opening night. Fresh off of Comicbook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party for the film, the Russo Brothers shared the gripping video on Twitter. Now, it seems like Marvel fans have been celebrating the film for two weeks straight after those iconic reveals and the accompanying hysteria went viral again on social media. But, it hits a little bit different to see it from the perspective of the directorial team. There’s literally nothing like the feeling of people enjoying your work. So, it must be amazing to have audiences worldwide cheering in the aisles during the biggest scenes of your movie.

“’This is the one…’ Here’s one last video from our #Endgame trip down memory lane during this anniversary week…” the Russos began. “Taken on Joe’s iPhone at the Regency Village Theater at UCLA opening night. Much love to you all. What’s your favorite Iron Man moment from his 10 years in the MCU?”

A lot of fans still haven’t let the loss of Iron Man go, but the directors have explained how this was the journey all the heroes had to go on to defeat Thanos.

“This is the one...”

"All heroes are made complicated by the circumstances in their life, right?" Endgame co-director Joe Russo explained to ComicBook.com. "Captain America and Winter Solder in Civil War... the essential nature of his conflict is he was created by his country, and what happens when he stops trusting his country? He's gone from a patriot to an insurgent. That's as full of an arc as you could possibly give a character."

Using this strategy, the directors applied the principles to Tony Stark's story in Avengers: Endgame. "Tony is essentially an egoist, and what is the essential conflict for an egoist?" Joe Russo added. "Is it about what the egoist wants, or is it about subjugating the ego to what others may want from them? And family is really the most essential way to get to that conflict with Tony."

In an interview with the New York Times, Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus said, “That’s the life he’s been striving for, Markus said. "Are he and Pepper going to get together? Yes. They got married, they had a kid, it was great. It’s a good death. It doesn’t feel like a tragedy. It feels like a heroic, finished life."

