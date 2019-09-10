Avengers: Endgame Directors Say They Already Miss Marvel Studios

Since bursting onto the scene with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Joe and Anthony Russo have been responsible for directing Marvel Studios’ biggest films — both in story and commercially. Their latest film in Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie of all time when not adjusted for inflation and the brothers are hard at work getting AGBO, their own movie studio, off the ground.

Despite moving on and doing their own thing, the brothers admitted in the recent interview they already miss Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios. Promoting AGBO’s Mosul at Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, Joe revealed to SYFYWIRE it’s still a bit of a bittersweet situation moving on from the Marvel team.

“I mean, look, working with Kevin [Feige] and Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso has been the most rewarding collaboration we’ve had in our entire career,” the filmmaker said. “They’re like family to us now. We’re all very, very close to one another, and we miss each other, so I’m sure we’ll find something that we can do together soon.”

That something has yet to be revealed, though it’s all but guaranteed Feige, D’Esposito, and Alonso would welcome the duo back with open arms; in total, the four Russo Brothers-directed films have grossed over $6.71 billion dollars for the studio. To date, films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made $22.58b, meaning the pair have accounted for nearly a third of the studios’ gross revenues since the MCU kicked off in 2008.

The pair is also the only set of filmmakers to direct four movies for the outfit. In fact, no other director has three directing credits under their belt so far. Joss Whedon (Avengers), Jon Favreau (Iron Man), Jon Watts (Spider-Man), James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) each have two films directed that have been released. By the end of 2022, Taika Waititi, Scott Derrickson, and Ryan Coogler will join the group with Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Black Panther 2, respectively.

Avengers: Endgame is currently available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

