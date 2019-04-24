Avengers: Endgame Villain Josh Brolin Reveals How Long His Marvel Contract Is

Thanos first debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers, with various follow-up films featuring more teases of the Mad Titan. The villain’s major role in the franchise came in Avengers: Infinity War, thanks to actor Josh Brolin providing the motion-capture performance of the larger-than-life antagonist. Brolin reprised the role for Avengers: Endgame, yet with the film not having officially landed in theaters, audiences are wondering if the film will see the character’s exit from the MCU. When asked about his contract and his commitments to the MCU, Brolin noted that he is only made offers for one film at a time.

“10. For the next 10 years, doing one a year,” Brolin joked to Variety when asked about how many more movies he was signed on for. “Kevin Feige, by the way, you hear that? No, I’m good. I’m on a one movie to one movie basis so we’ll see what happens after this movie.”

This information from the actor doesn’t offer much insight into Thanos‘ role in Endgame, yet with various other members of the MCU being vocal about their contractual obligations to the series, fans believe they can deduce when a character will make their exit. For example, actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth have all admitted that Endgame fulfills their contract with Marvel Studios, leading many audiences to believe these will be their final performances as Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor, respectively.

Despite the stature of Thanos requiring massive amounts of CGI, Brolin admitted how much he enjoyed portraying the character, which could see him be more likely to want to reprise the role at some point in the future.

“It’s fun, man. The thing is, I thought it was like a voice-over, and it’s not. Everything was practical,” the actor noted. “Every scene was with everybody who I had scenes with. They got the little idiosyncrasies, which were all stuff that we created, and it’s a character who turned out to be sympathetic that nobody thought would be sympathetic and that was really nice. It turned into a multi-dimensional character and nobody thought it was supposed to be.”

Fans can see Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, landing in theaters Friday.

