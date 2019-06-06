Avengers: Endgame Star Karen Gillan Destroys Stunt Guy Who Had Nerve to Wear Thanos Shirt

Karen Gillan may not currently be filming a movie as Nebula from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Ruby Roundhouse from Jumanji, but the actor is proving she can still kick ass in other roles. Currently in production for Gunpowder Milkshake, Gillan has been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes videos of her stunt work. Earlier today, she taught one of the film’s stunt men a major lesson when he dared wear a Thanos shirt in front of her.

When a stunt guy wears this t-shirt to work, there’s only one thing a daughter of Thanos can do. #AvengersEndgame #nebula #gunpowdermilkshake pic.twitter.com/DqKdLxNR1n — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) June 6, 2019

Gunpowder Milkshake is an action film directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado that’s also set to star Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey, The Haunting of Hill House‘s Carla Gugino, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michelle Yeoh, Billions‘ Paul Giamatti, and Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett. The movie is set for a 2020 release.

Not only is Gillan currently starring in Avengers: Endgame, but she also recently wrapped production on the upcoming follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top 10 most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

In addition to Gillan, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.