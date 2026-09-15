Spider-Man’s First Comic Appearance Just Sold for $10K More Than Normal Thanks to a Marvel Legend’s Signature

There are few comic books in existence that can attract the attention of Amazing Fantasy #15, the Marvel Comics issue responsible for introducing Spider-Man to the world. The Silver Age collectors grail comes in many conditions, but even copies with yellowed and dishevelled pages can command prices in their thousands. Generally, a comic with a low grading can sell for around $30,000 with buyer premiums included, but one version just sold through Goldin’s summer auction for a massive $40,262, and the reason was nothing to do with the condition of the comic itself. Graded CGC 3.0, quite low for a graded example but still one capable of selling for a high price, the comic is one of the most desirable comics ever and this one was boosted by having the signature of Marvel legend Stan Lee across its cover.

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As the creator of Spider-Man and many other iconic Marvel heroes, Stan Lee is considered one of the major influences in all of comic book history, and since his passing in 2018 at the age of 95 any memorabilia bearing his signature has dramatically increased in value as expected. This particular one, scrawled on the cover of an already sought after comic, is part of CGC’s Signature Series, which verifies that the signing was witnessed and adds another level of authenticity which is something that really appeals to collectors. Those looking to add both one of the most important comic books in history and the signature of the person responsible for creating the most profitable character in comic book history in one go, this was an auction that could not be ignored.

Stan Lee’s Marvel Legend Status is Undeniable

Golden and Silver Age comics from both Marvel and DC are some of the most expensive collectibles anyone can own. Amazing Fantasy #15 has had some impressive sales in the last several years, most notably a 2021 auction that ended on $3.6 million for a CGC 9.6 graded copy. However, even that pales in comparison to the $15 million that a copy of Action Comics #1 – the first appearance of Superman – sold for earlier this year. Any comic from that same era which introduced a character is considered a collector’s grail, but the idea of holding a 60 to 70 year old comic that has also been in the hands of someone like Stan Lee ensures that it achieves a true definitive grail status and, we now know, is worth around $10,000 to those willing to pay the price for it.

The legacy of Stan Lee is one that cannot be understated. As well as being one of the driving forces behind the early years of Marvel Comics, and being responsible for not only creating Spider-Man. Alongside other Marvel creators such as Steve Ditko, Jack Kirby, and Larry Lieber, Lee had a hand in developing the first iterations of the Incredible Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Man, the X-Men, and bringing together the Avengers. That kind of influence travelled down through the years, inspiring dozens of other characters that have become part of Marvel Comics’ tapestry of colorful heroes. He also managed to play a big part in the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, seeing his characters brought to life on screen like never before and appearing all of the Infinity Saga movies in small cameos.