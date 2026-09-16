Star Wars Responds to Spider-Man Beating Force Awakens Record By Continuing a Hollywood Tradition

It’s well established at this point that Spider-Man: Brand New Day was a smash hit, going far beyond just being a success at the box office. After several weeks of incredible turnout, solid reviews, and major broken records, Brand New Day has now officially become the single highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office. Notably, the movie that it beat out for the top spot (as it already beat Avengers: Endgame weeks ago) was Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was the first of the Disney Star Wars sequel trilogy movies. Given that many Star Wars fans continue to see the sequel trilogy as being among Star Wars’ least popular movies, that may come as a surprise, but at the time, that turnout made quite a bit of sense.

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When The Force Awakens was released in 2015, it had been a full decade since a new Skywalker Saga movie had hit the big screen, with Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith releasing in 2005. What’s more, unlike in the prequel movies, the sequels promised the return of the fan-favorite heroes who hadn’t been on the big screen since the original trilogy—namely, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, and Harrison Ford as Han Solo. As was expected, this led to considerable fanfare, and while the trilogy may not have gone quite according to plan, or at least wasn’t quite what some fans had hoped, The Force Awakens represented arguably the biggest Star Wars event in decades. However, Brand New Day has officially usurped the film, and now, Star Wars has responded to the news with a time-honored tradition.

Star Wars Has Given Brand New Day the Perfect Shout Out

Star Wars has accepted being dethroned with grace (although, notably, both Star Wars and Marvel are Disney properties at this point, which might lessen the sense of competition to a degree). In fact, Star Wars’ official social media pages took to their accounts earlier today to uphold a longstanding movie tradition of companies congratulating a movie once it surpasses them. For Brand New Day, that meant an image of Spider-Man in front of New York City with X-Wings flying in the background and text reading, “The Force is strong with you! Congratulations from Lucasfilm.” This isn’t just a random, good-natured post from Lucasfilm and Star Wars, though. Rather, this post can be added to the long list of messages like it throughout the years.

Impressive. Most Impressive.



From a galaxy far, far away, everyone at Lucasfilm sends massive congratulations to Destin, Tom, everyone at Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios and the entire team behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day on setting a new domestic box office record and taking… pic.twitter.com/0GhXTwSbda — Star Wars (@starwars) September 16, 2026

As showcased in an image shared on , there have been numerous examples of messages such as this one—many of them actually having some connection to Star Wars or Marvel as well. In one image, James Cameron wrote, “An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took The Avengers to sink my Titanic.” In another, Steven Spielberg congratulated George Lucas for surpassing Jaws with Star Wars in domestic film rentals. Notably, just as is the case with Star Wars’ post for Brand New Day, these images typically depict characters from one or both of the movies in question.

Now, the question simply remains whether Brand New Day will hold onto this title. There are several upcoming movies that will no doubt give it a run for its money, from the MCU’s own Avengers: Doomsday this year and Avengers: Secret Wars next year to Star Wars’ chance to win back the title with next year’s . At least for now, however, it’s Brand New Day that stands victorious.