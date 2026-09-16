DNX #1 Is a Fantastic, Character-Driven Start to the X-Men’s Newest Event (Review)

If you’re a Marvel fan, then you know that the company loves to put out as many events as they can. As of right now, they have three concurrent events for three different corners of their universe, with the X-Men beginning their own giant battle in DNX #1. Of course, the X-Men’s event is very different from both Queen in Black and Avengers: Armageddon. This event has been building ever since the “From the Ashes” label began, using everything the Alaskan X-Men have been through to craft one final fight against their greatest enemy, 3K. On top of the stellar build-up, this story is kicking off to a fantastic start because it focuses just as much on character as it does action.

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3K plans to unleash a virus that will turn whatever humans it doesn’t slaughter into mutants, and the X-Men are here to stop them. Of course, that central conflict is mirrored by the tense connection between the Chairman, the evil original Beast, and the X-Men, namely Cyclops and the cloned Beast. On top of that, you have the Fantastic Four joining the party and a sensational showcase of just how scarily dangerous the X-Men can be, and you have the recipe for an event that differentiates itself from the rest. This is definitely one X-Men story that you do not want to miss, because it feels exactly like an extension of their current run.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Fluid, gorgeous art with bright colors. The third ongoing Marvel event, which is just insanity. Equally strong action and emotional core. Payoff for years of storytelling buildup.

The Characters That Drive Impossible Stories

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The central action of this issue is great, finally putting the X-Men on the offensive as they bring the fight to 3K in their home base. It’s a great showing of what everyone is capable of, from Cyclops reasoning out that the Chairman will want to drop the virus in the same place that it was in the Age of Revelation to Kid Omega tracking birds’ minds to find their cloaked ship. The stellar action shows just how much the X-Men have learned from their previous fights with 3K, and how dangerous they can be when they cut loose. This is great, but the real meat of this story is on the character side of things.

There’s drama galore in this issue. Cyclops and Beast have their own special love/hate understanding of the Chairman, knowing him so intimately while also despising everything he’s come to stand for. Meanwhile, the Chairman’s alliances are unraveling at the seams. He’s been treating the 3K like the original five X-Men he’s known and loved this entire time, but this issue focuses on the fact that it’s an assortment of villains with their own plans and trust issues. Where the X-Men excel in trusting each other, 3K is floundering because nobody is willing to believe in the other except the Chairman.

The third and final emotional crux is between Beast and Mister Fantastic as they argue over the fate of Magneto, which is great payoff, because while Magneto has made the jump to good guy, he’s hardly tried to let anyone but the X-Men know that. This issue is jam-packed with interesting perspectives and conflicting interests. It’s also really nice to see the X-Men work to save humanity for once, as they’ve become very insularly focused on mutant problems in recent years. The team acting like actual superheroes and teaming up with a team like the Fantastic Four outside of another book’s event is always welcome, and we need more of it.

Expressive, Vibrant Art and Colors

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Federico Vicentini is the main artist for DNX, and his art is a fantastic match for this issue. I’ll admit, I was a little worried when I saw the cover, as Cyclops’s face is so weirdly square, but all of those concerns were blasted away by the awesome pencilling inside the comic. There’s a strong fluidity to every page, with creative paneling that still naturally draws your eyes in the directions they are meant to go. I’m especially a fan of the smaller, more subtle details, such as how the characters’ expressions reveal how they feel. Cassandra Nova is a cavalcade of expressions, and the Chariman’s terror as 3K crumbles is palpable.

My favorite bits, however, come in the major action sequences. Magik’s teleportation is genuinely beautiful, aided by phenomenal coloring by David Curiel. Everything is so bright and vibrant, which makes it all shine with an excitement that’s palpable in every movement. My complaints are minor, but they are present. Timebomb’s assault, for example, didn’t really let us see any details. I could easily see what was happening through context, but we didn’t really get a visual. Similarly, I’m just not a fan of how this style depicts the Human Torch. His flames look too fluid, almost liquid-like, for my tastes.

Overall, this is a great start to a fun event that promises to give us all a fantastic delivery on outstanding plot threads. Everything is coming to a head, and I am beyond excited for it.

DNX #1 is on sale now!