‘Avengers: Endgame’ LEGO Set Reveals Iron Man’s New Armor Room

A newly-revealed look at an upcoming LEGO set has given fans what could be their first look at a revamped armor room for Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

While the hero was left stranded in space and near powerless at the end of Avengers: Infinity War and began the Endgame trailer seeming totally without hope, floating through the void and close to death, nobody really believes that is how he is going to go out, and most of the fan theories so far have centered on how he will be saved — or by whom.

Iron Man’s hall of armor was prominently featured in Iron Man 3, including being one of the most prominent images during the marketing and promotion of the film, so it is arguably not a surprise that it would be a setting for one of the LEGO sets; it’s a visually interesting space with little room for major spoilers.

That last part matters; LEGO has been accused of “spoiling” major plot points in movies before when their climactic battle playsets start to become available online before a film comes out theatrically. Generally all they reveal are the basics — who is involved and where it takes place — so that is rarely a true spoiler.

In the set, pictured below via Reddit, you can see five sets of Iron Man armor and a pair of Outriders — Thanos’s minions who attacked Wakanda in Infinity War — along with the original “dummy”/DUM-E AI arm from Iron Man. Having a throwback like that (as well as the original silver Iron Man armor from the cave) in here makes Endgame feel even more like a culminating event for Tony, with elements of his past from all the prior movies hanging around.

The film is shrouded in secrecy, but all the prevailing theories are that Iron Man and Captain America will be the centerpiece of the movie, with a lot of fans theorizing that one or both of them will die. Most of the “phase one” Marvel actors are coming up on the ends of contracts, so the idea that Chris Evans, Robert Downey, Jr., and others may be finished with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is more than just idle conjecture.

With time-travel also assumed to be part of the story, it is easy to wonder whether this playset might be representative of a time where the Avengers travel back to an earlier point. The presence of early versions of some of the tech might back that up, although if so, that would suggest that the Outriders travel back, too.

The more likely scenario out of all of it is that this is a playset fans have always wanted, and Marvel simply said “let’s give it to them,” since it is non-spoilery and full of easily marketable things. The Outriders may or may not make it to Tony’s house at all; they may just be a pervasive presence in the film as a whole.

Avengers: Endgame will deal with the fallout of Thanos’ snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe. The moment came as a surprising cliffhanger in Avengers: Infinity War that fans are still discussing months later. Feige has said that he’s happy with how that turned out.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins. Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.