New X-Men Rumor Suggests The Long Walk Star is Marvel’s New Cyclops, But Fans Think He Should Be a Different Hero

Yet another MCU X-Men reboot casting rumor has entered the chat, this one regarding fan-favorite X-Men character Cyclops. This latest rumor comes on the heels of myriad others, some popular, and others considerably less so. Most recently, rumors were rampant that Star Wars’ Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver was being eyed for Magneto, which received quite a bit of pushback from fans, whereas a (seemingly much less substantive) rumor that Bill Skarsgård was in talks for the role of Professor X drew downright incredulity from Marvel fans. A much more popular rumor is that Patrick Wilson will be taking on the latter role.

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Of course, the most prominent rumor continues to be that Sadie Sink’s mystery role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is actually Jean Grey. In terms of that rumor, the clock is ticking, as Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31 and will presumably confirm once and for all whether Sink really is becoming a major X-Men character in the MCU. Now, yet another casting rumor is making the rounds, and fans once again have opinions.

Cooper Hoffman Is Rumored To Be in Talks to Play Cyclops

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Rumors have begun to swirl that Cooper Hoffman, best known for his role as Raymond Garraty in The Long Walk, is being considered for the role of Cyclops in the MCU’s X-Men reboot. Although nothing has been confirmed, and it might be quite some time before audiences find out who (if anyone) is stepping into the role, the internet was quick to share opinions. In response to the news, many are praising Hoffman’s performance in The Long Walk and supporting the idea that his acting chops would make him a great fit for the MCU.

Some viewers are also excited by this specific rumored casting choice, saying that they can “see it.” However, many others are suggesting Hoffman would be a better fit for a different hero. Although there has been some chatter about Hoffman potentially being a fit for Wolverine, multiple comments are now pushing for Hoffman to be considered for Beast/Dr. Hank McCoy. Cosmic Marvel’s X post about this rumored casting is full of comments to that effect, with one reading, “Why not Hank McCoy,” and another saying, “It’s giving Hank.”

A on the topic is similarly filled with comments making this suggestion. One comment reads, “That’s Beast, your honor,” and a reply to that comment says, “To be fair, he could totally pass as a very chill, calm and yet super large Beast. He gives ZERO Cyclops energy.” Many of the comments seem to specifically be arguing that Hoffman wouldn’t be a fit for Cyclops due to various aspects of his appearance, although that’s unlikely to truly prevent casting him, for myriad reasons. Even amidst those comments, though, most feedback on the idea does acknowledge that Hoffman is a great actor.

Of course, for now, this is all just chatter. Neither Hoffman nor the other actors mentioned have officially been cast as members of the MCU’s X-Men, as no one has been announced for those roles. Yet, clearly, the fanbase remains keenly interested in figuring out who will ultimately be stepping into those massive shoes, and it seems like Cooper Hoffman may very well be in the running.

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