Marvel Studios Responds to NASA’s Advice on Rescuing Tony Stark

As we learned Friday’s debut trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark and Nebula weren’t able to find a good way home from Titan after Thanos snapped away the rest of their companions at the end of Infinity War. Tony is now floating through space, completely out of food and water, and on his final day of oxygen.

It seems as though Iron Man is on his last stand, and he uses what life he has left to get a final message to Pepper. Of course, the hordes of Marvel fans online aren’t exactly cool with this ending for Tony, so they’re attempting to call in the cavalry. All weekend long, those who were heartbroken over the trailer tweeted at NASA, asking the organization to step in and save Tony.

Fortunately, NASA responded, and now Marvel is in direct contact, seemingly coordinating a “rescue mission” for the fictional Avengers character.

“Hey Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark,” the NASA account wrote on Sunday. “As we know, the first thing you should to is listen in mission control for ‘Avengers, we have a problem.’ But if he can’t communicate then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man.”

Almost a full day later, early Monday morning, Marvel responded to NASA, asking the organization for all the help Tony could possibly get.

“Appreciate any help you can provide,” reads the tweet.

This entire situation surrounding Tony Stark in the trailer could just be a giant misdirection on the part of the filmmakers. Earlier this year, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely explained that the new movie isn’t at all what we’re thinking it will be.

“[Endgame] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus said. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” added McFeely. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

How do you think Tony Stark will be rescued in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your best theories in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.