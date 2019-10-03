Avengers: Endgame Fans Furious Disney Is Not Pushing Robert Downey Jr. for Best Actor Academy Award

With the summer blockbuster season behind us and as studios begin to debut their awards contenders in theaters, the campaigns to get movies, filmmakers, and performers to be recognized for their accomplishments. Superhero films aren’t complete strangers to being recognized for their accomplishments, yet, despite their box office accomplishments, they haven’t earned the same recognition from prestigious awards organizations. Seeing as Avengers: Endgame concluded the journey of Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark, which kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man, some Marvel fans thought Disney would make the push for the actor to earn a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards, but recent reports claim he isn’t earning that support.

Disney’s For Your Consideration campaign for Endgame is instead pushing for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects, completely glossing over the accomplishments of any members of the cast. Interestingly, Downey was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2009, an award which he lost to Heath Ledger’s performance of The Joker in The Dark Knight.

In the wake of this reveal, Avengers: Endgame fans are taking to social media to express their disappointment over the omission. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the snub!

Gonna Riot

I’m all for this but if Robert Downey Jr. if not listed for best actor then Imma start a riot https://t.co/YtrAy0cXGI — Anthony Miranda (@Ant_Miranda01) October 3, 2019

Out of Their Minds

Wait, Robert Downey Jr. has not been listed for best actor? Are they out of their minds? — Tornado Maniac (@Tornado_Maniac) October 3, 2019

Insane

What the fuck is this shit…… so we’re just going to ignore @RobertDowneyJr huh? Just act like that didn’t happen……? Got it. @MarvelStudios , you’re insane. @TheAcademy please take this into HEAVY consideration please. Ridiculous….. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/UfzMvYufQ2 — Jon Knight (@Mr_JonKnight) October 3, 2019

Please Reconsider

@MarvelStudios @Kevfeige Hey Gang, PLEASE, RE-CONSIDER and create an #Oscars BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Nomination Ads for @RobertDowneyJr! RDJ CRUSHED in #AvengersEndgame, plus his body of work should be recognized for these past 10+ year! HE DESERVES IT as does Scar-Jo! — Edward Herrel (@haskell420) October 3, 2019

Y’all Hear Sumn?

The Russos:”Robert Downey Jr should be nominated for Best Actor”



Marvel Studios pic.twitter.com/bfNzh46mVB — Solid Nik (@niklander2) October 3, 2019

Monologue Alone

Robert Downey Jr deserves at least an Oscar nomination based solely on his monologue about how much he couldn’t trust Steve when Thanos showed up in Infinity War #AvengersEndgame — 🍫Samantha🍕 (@ZuuuuperSam) October 3, 2019

