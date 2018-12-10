Owner of AvengersEndgame.com Willing To Trade Domain for Premiere Tickets

Now that the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame has been released online, Marvel Studios and the group at Disney is about to get really serious about their marketing for the upcoming blockbuster. When they start to implement their marketing plan across their digital marketing platforms, they’ll be without one piece of the puzzle — at least temporarily.

It was revealed earlier tonight that somebody else had purchased the AvengersEndgame.com domain name earlier this year in hopes that it’d end up being the name of the movie. Luckily for Twitter user @AGuyInChair, they hit the jackpot earlier today when the trailer announced that Endgame was, in fact, the title of Avengers 4.

After the name was announced, @AGuyInChair seemingly created a new profile to share the news of they’re previous domain purchase. Once the news began to make the rounds online, @AGuyInChair tweeted that he’s willing to deal with Disney. In exchange for some tickets to the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, @AGuyInChair says he’ll trade the sought-after domain name.

I own //t.co/sQcc4R3sCq and //t.co/spo7Bift9L. But I don’t want them. I want to trade them for tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere in LA. A guy can dream, can’t he? — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 7, 2018

As of this writing, the domain name currently directs to the Once Upon A Deadpool page on the website of 20th Century Fox, something @AGuyInChair set up earlier in the day. The mysterious Twitter user mentioned Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in an attempt to get “something cool” in exchange for the domain redirection. An hour later after tweeting at Reynolds, @AGuyInChair tweeted that he went ahead and set up the redirect anyway.

I just went ahead and set up the redirect. Why not? Ho ho ho! But if you wanted to send me a mask or a gun or a sword or something, that would be cool. @VancityReynolds — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 7, 2018

A quick search on ICANN’s WHOIS database reveals that the domain was registered through a provider with domain protection, hiding the domain purchaser’s identity and contact information from the general public. The search did, however, show that the domain was registered through GoDaddy, one of the internet’s leading domain registrars.

Avengers: Endgame rumbles into theaters on April 26, 2019.