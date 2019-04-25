Why the Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Didn’t Include More Deleted Scenes

✖

Marvel Studios' limited-time Avengers: Endgame re-release, issued to theaters over the weekend with just one restored deleted scene alongside additional bonus content, had little to work with in the way of cut footage.

One unfinished deleted scene, reinserted to the film as part of the Bring Back event, catches up with a now-smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) after a five-year time jump as he leaps into action to save civilians from a burning building. As explained by co-writer Christopher Markus, the brief scene was dropped because it "came off more as noise than as content."

Other traces of footage left on the cutting room floor similarly had little reason to exist as part of Endgame's already 181-minute runtime, the longest of any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

"We have almost everything in this movie that we shot," director Joe Russo told Collider.

Added Anthony Russo, "We love tight, propulsive storytelling. We like movies that are very dense in what they're offering you moment to moment so that when you revisit them, there's more there to keep chewing on. We try to structure movies that are very tight, and this is a tight three hours."

Its three-hour runtime remained a constant "since we executed the first cut of the film," Joe earlier told Box Office Pro.

"Even though we've shot a lot of footage between now and then, we've swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story's so dense. We have so many characters that we're working with again that require that kind of run time."

Six other deleted scenes — "Goji Berries," "Bombs on Board," "Suckiest Army in the Galaxy," "You Used to Frickin' Live Here," "Tony and Howard" and "Avengers Take a Knee" — will be made exclusively available as part of the special features included on the Endgame Digital HD release, out July 30, and the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD releases, out August 13.

And in its theatrical reissue, the newest Endgame release features supplemental content that will remain exclusive to theaters as part of the Bring Back event: a tribute to late creator Stan Lee, a message from Anthony Russo and a sneak peek look at Spider-Man: Far From Home, in theaters July 2.