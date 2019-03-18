Josh Brolin Jokes What Kind of Farmer Thanos Would Be

After the harrowing events of Avengers: Infinity War, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in more dire straights than it’s ever been before. But as the remaining heroes band together to save the universe, it sounds like the franchise’s villain might have taken on a new hobby.

In the Avengers: Endgame cover story for Empire Magazine, Josh Brolin was asked about the circumstances that his character, Thanos, ended up in after the events of Infinity War. With Thanos appearing to be on some sort of farm planet after following through with “The Snap”, Brolin was asked what kind of product Thanos would be farming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Corn. Corn, for sure.” Brolin revealed. “[Endgame] is more about corn than anything. Ultimately like beans, but it starts with corn.”

Granted, it’s safe to assume that Thanos’ farming habits won’t play a role in the events of Endgame, considering how much ground the film seems to have to cover. But it sounds like Thanos will have a new attitude on things, now that his snap has turned half of the universe to dust.

“He’s succeeded in the thing he has set out to do,” co-director Joe Russo said of Thanos’ current state in the MCU late last year. “He’s done. He did it. He’s retired.”

Of course, Thanos’ corn-growing retirement will probably be complicated by the remaining Avengers, especially with the Infinity Gauntlet presumably still in play.

“They’ve been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” co-writer Christopher Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.