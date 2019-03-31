Do New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Figures Reveal Thanos’ Attack on Avengers Compound?

The full Avengers: Endgame toys and merchandise rollout is underway. New figures based on the film further hint at something that was spotted in the full Avengers Endgame trailer recently: namely that Thanos will assault the Avengers Compound during the events of the film. There are five figures in the set. Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and Thanos all stand among the rubble of a building. The base of the Thanos figure is the most telling. It’s made up of the broken fragments of the Avengers “A” symbol that adorns the upper exterior of the compound. This seems to suggest an epic battle taking place on the grounds of Avengers headquarters.

Fans will remember the scene in the Avengers: Endgame trailer where several members of the team ran outside the compound to look up into the sky. Could they have been observing the Mad Titan’s arrival?

There’s less than a month now until fans find out for certain. Take a look at the figures below.

The Thanos in this set is wearing his armor and wielding his double-bladed weapon. The Hot Toys Avengers: Endgame Thanos figure revealed yesterday offers an even better look at the villain’s new look. Thanos left the armor at home during Avengers: Infinity War. Co-director Joe Russo explained that choice on the film’s Blu-ray commentary track.

“It’s interesting because as Thanos moves forward in the film from this moment, once he disposes of his armor, he almost becomes a holy warrior where he doesn’t spend a lot of energy intentionally trying to murder people unless they’re in some way a threat to his agenda,” Russo said. “But almost no one ends up being a threat to the agenda except for Tony, who I think feels he has this sort of existential connection to Thanos. It’s the one moment where he is actively…since brutally murdering Loki for disobedience, where he actively is going to murder someone for standing in his way. Of course, he sacrifices Gamora, but that is to obtain the Soul Stone.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Do you think Thanos will assault the Avengers compound in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know what you think in the comments. Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

